Over six in 10 (61%) iPhone and iPad users intend to buy Apple’s new AirTag, SellCell finds in a new 2021 Apple products survey.

SellCell:

Respondents were asked what they like best about AirTags, and these were the answers – in order of the number of votes received: “reliable as it leverages Apple’s robust Find My network” (42%), “great value for money” (19%), ‘strong privacy features’ (15%), “uses replaceable batteries that last about a year” (10%), “has plenty of accessories” (6%), “personalization with engraved text, emojis, numbers” (5.3%), “better overall design than rivals” (2.7%)

54% think what Apple charges for AirTags is a good deal, 32% think it is reasonable, 14% feel it is expensive and should be cheaper.

A massive 67% think accessories should come with the device and not be purchased separately.

Nearly 8 in 10 Apple users (78%) are satisfied with how Apple handles privacy with AirTags, as opposed to 22% who aren’t.

57% of those buying AirTags would get the $99 four-pack bundle, whereas 43% would buy them individually for $29.

When potential AirTag buyers were asked what they intend to track with the device, these were the responses – in the order of the number of votes received: Keys – 42.4%, Pets – 34.8%, Luggage – 30.6%, Bike – 25.8%, Purse / Wallet – 23.3%, Airpods case – 19%, Kids – 15%, Car – 10.2%, Drones – 7.6%, Partner – 6.9%, TV remote – 4%, Laptop bag / Rucksack – 3%, Eyeglasses – 1.1%, Jacket (in a cloakroom) – 0.7%, Other – 0.6%.