Apple’s 12.9-inch M1 iPad Pro delivery slips into mid-July

Apple’s new 12.9-inch M1 iPad Pro is set to launch in the second half of May, but orders placed today are estimated for delivery as late as mid-July on Apple’s online store in the United States — some two months later – due to mini-LED-related supply constraints.

The new Liquid Retina XDR display brings the stunning front-of-screen performance of the Pro Display XDR to the 12.9-inch iPad Pro. Engineered with a new cutting-edge mini-LED design that uses over 10,000 LEDs across the entire back of the display, the Liquid Retina XDR display features up to 1000 nits of full-screen brightness, 1600 nits of peak brightness, and a phenomenal 1 million-to-1 contrast ratio to enhance creative workflows. The result is a stunning visual experience that reflects what can be seen in the real world by capturing the brightest highlights and the most subtle details in even the darkest images. Now creative professionals, including photographers, videographers, and filmmakers, can view and edit true-to-life HDR content on a large display they can take anywhere. The new Liquid Retina XDR display includes other advanced technologies including ProMotion, True Tone, and P3 wide color support, delivering an unmatched mobile cinematic viewing experience for HDR and Dolby Vision content.

Joe Rossignol for MacRumors:

The new 12.9-inch iPad Pro features a Liquid Retina XDR Display with mini-LED backlighting, providing higher brightness and improved contrast ratio, but Apple suppliers have reportedly faced yield issues producing the display. The new iPad Pro was announced at Apple’s Spring Loaded event on April 20, so the fact that some customers might not get the device into their hands until mid-July underscores the issues that Apple is facing with supply.

MacDailyNews Take: Hurry up and wait.