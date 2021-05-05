Apple TV+ lands second Tom Hanks feature film, sci-fi adventure ‘Finch’

Apple TV+ has won a very competitive auction among the streaming services to land the Tom Hanks-starrer “Finch,” an Amblin Entertainment sci-fi film that previously carried the title “Bios.” It be released on Apple TV+ later this year, possibly accompanied with an awards-qualifying theatrical run.

Mike Fleming Jr. for Deadline:

The film is directed by Miguel Sapochnik, who helmed some of the most ambitious episodes of Game of Thrones… Script is by first-time screenwriter Craig Luck and Ivor Powell, latter of whom was associate producer of Blade Runner and Alien. In Finch, a man, a robot and a dog form an unlikely family, as the man tries to ensure his beloved canine companion will be cared for after he’s gone. Hanks stars as Finch, a robotics engineer and one of the few survivors of a cataclysmic solar event that has left the world a wasteland. Finch, who has been living in an underground bunker for a decade, has built a world of his own that he shares with his dog, Goodyear. He creates a robot (played by Get Out‘s Caleb Landry Jones) to watch over Goodyear when he no longer can. As the trio embarks on a perilous journey into a desolate American West, Finch strives to show his creation the joy and wonder of what it means to be alive.

MacDailyNews Take: After the roaring success of Tom Hanks’ “Greyhound” for Apple TV+, it’s no surprise that Apple went all in to win “Fitch.”

