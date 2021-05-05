6.4 million Americans are now Apple Card holders

In March 2020, a January 2020 consumer survey from Cornerstone Advisors stated that 3.1 million Americans were Apple Card credit cardholders. In the last year, despite being disrupted by the response to COVID-19, that figure had doubled, with Cornerstone Advisors seeing 6.2 million Apple Card holders in America.

Apple completely reinvented the credit card with Apple Card. Your information lives on your iPhone, beautifully laid out and easy to understand. Apple eliminated fees and built tools to help you pay less interest. Advanced technologies like Face ID, Touch ID, and Apple Pay give you a new level of privacy and security. And with every purchase you get Daily Cash back.

Ron Shevlin for Forbes:

The demographics of Apple Card customers didn’t change significantly throughout 2020. Consumers in their 20s and 30s comprise 70% of Apple Card customers (as a point of reference, they represent 44% of all credit cardholders). Apple did make some gains among Baby Boomers, however. At the beginning of 2020, Boomers accounted for just 3% of Apple Card holders—by the end of the year that percentage had more than doubled to 8%. In addition, Apple made significant gains throughout 2020 in getting the Apple Card into the hands of women. At the start of the year, just 25% of cardholders were women. By December that percentage had grown to 42%.

