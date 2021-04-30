Teardown video reveals Apple AirTag innards

AirTags began arriving to the first customers ahead of schedule this week and, predictably, the first teardown of Apple’s newest product has hit the web.

AirTag is a small accessory that helps keep track of and find the items that matter most with Apple’s Find My app. Whether attached to a handbag, keys, backpack, or other items, AirTag taps into the vast, global Find My network1 and can help locate a lost item, all while keeping location data private and anonymous with end-to-end encryption. AirTag can be purchased for just $29 and also in a four pack for $99.

Michael Potuck for 9to5Mac:

Japanese YouTube channel Haruki shared an in-depth 14-minute teardown of AirTag today. We already knew the tracker opens easily to replace the 2032 coin-cell battery. But this video gives us a look at the internal components with Bluetooth, the U1 chip, and more all integrated into a compact disc… One of the interesting design aspects is how Apple uses the coil housing as the speaker paired with a small “voice coil motor” found in the center of the device. It seems that the voice coil motor placed in the central magnetic field vibrates due to changes in the current, and the housing on the coil side acts as a diaphragm.

MacDailyNews Note: Here’s the video: