Greg Kinnear, Sepideh Moafi join Apple TV+ limited series ‘In With the Devil’

The Apple TV+ limited series In With the Devil continues rounding out its cast. Greg Kinnear and Sepideh Moafi have joined the six-episode drama opposite Taron Egerton, Paul Walter Hauser, and Ray Liotta. Both will play law enforcement officers in the series from Dennis Lehane (Mystic River, The Outsider).

Rick Porter for The Holywodd Reporter:

Based on a book by James Keene and Hillel Levin, In With the Devil centers on Jimmy Keene (Egerton), the son of a Chicago cop who winds up in prison. A few months into his sentence, the lawyer who prosecuted his case approaches Jimmy with a deal: Coax a confession out of a fellow inmate who’s a suspected serial killer and he can go free. The series will explore the intimate relationship between two prisoners and the lengths that people will go to in order to seek redemption — if true absolution is even possible.

Kinnear (Paramount+’s The Stand, Starz’s upcoming Shining Vale) will play Brian Miller, the chief investigator for the Vermillion County Sheriff’s Office. Moafi (The Deuce, The L Word: Generation Q) plays Lauren McCauley, an FBI agent.