Apple’s new high-end iPad Pro sees delivery dates slip into July

Indicating a combination of strong work-from-home demand and anticipated supply constraints, delivery dates for Apple’s latest high-end iPad Pros have slipped into July just hours after going on sale on Friday.

The new Liquid Retina XDR display brings the stunning front-of-screen performance of the Pro Display XDR to the 12.9-inch iPad Pro. Engineered with a new cutting-edge mini-LED design that uses over 10,000 LEDs across the entire back of the display, the Liquid Retina XDR display features up to 1000 nits of full-screen brightness, 1600 nits of peak brightness, and a phenomenal 1 million-to-1 contrast ratio to enhance creative workflows. The result is a stunning visual experience that reflects what can be seen in the real world by capturing the brightest highlights and the most subtle details in even the darkest images. Now creative professionals, including photographers, videographers, and filmmakers, can view and edit true-to-life HDR content on a large display they can take anywhere.

Mark Gurman for Bloomberg News:

Nearly all versions of Apple’s new 12.9-inch iPad Pro models are now seeing delivery estimates ranging from June 24 to July 8 in the U.S., according to checks of Apple’s website by Bloomberg News on Friday. Apple sells the iPad Pro in two colors, five storage capacities, and in versions with just Wi-Fi or Wi-Fi and 5G. The only versions currently arriving sooner are models with 2 terabytes of storage and no 5G. The 12.9-inch iPad Pro uses a MiniLED screen, which Apple calls the Liquid Retina XDR Display. Bloomberg News reported earlier in April that these screens are more difficult to produce and would likely see supply issues.

MacDailyNews Take: The 11-inch M1 iPad Pro models, that sport the more traditional LED screens as opposed to the 12.9-inch models mini-LED screens, still have May 21st – May 27th delivery dates on Apple.com.