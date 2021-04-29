Goldman Sachs’ so-called Apple analyst Rod Hall finally gets a clue

Last August, we told you flat out that Goldman Sachs’ analyst Rod Hall is an awful Apple analyst and wrote, “A random number generator would be a better predictor of Apple share prices than Goldman Sachs analyst Rod Hall.”
This wasn’t our first critique of Rod, who seems to have graduated from the Laura Goldman School of Apple Analysis:
Given his limited reasoning capabilities, we doubt that, if pressed, Rod Hall would be able to analyze his way out of a wet paper bag. — MacDailyNews, July 17, 2019
Longtime readers might remember Laura Goldman. She put a “Sell” on “Apple, the company that created the iPhone” back on May 21, 2007. Apple shares closed that day at $3.44 (adjusted for both dividends and splits). Good call, Laura!
Finally, many years and many lost dollars late, Rod seems to have miraculously stumbled upon a clue.
Brian Sozzi for Yahoo Finance:
“We are upgrading our rating from Sell to Neutral after Apple posted another large beat and implied a raise vs. our June revenue expectations. Our original view that the iPhone cycle would disappoint in the midst of COVID was clearly wrong. Not only has Apple done better than we expected on iPhone during the cycle but Mac and iPad have also materially outperformed our forecasts,” analyst Rod Hall said in an early morning note Thursday after Apple’s second quarter earnings.
Hall acknowledges that since he placed Apple’s stock on Goldman’s closely watched Americas Sell List on April 16, 2020, shares have surged 86%.
MacDailyNews Take: 🙄 Don’t take Apple investment advice from anyone with “Goldman” on their business card.
4 Comments
None of these analysts have a clue .. they just hate Apple or go contrarian to make a name for themselves. Buy AAPL you won’t be sad
Rod didn’t get a clue, he just threw in the towel. I read AAPL had “too good” of a quarter and it’s not sustainable so thats the reason for lackluster stock performance today. 🤦🏻🙄😂
I’ve known Rod for almost a decade. He used to cover my company and was so clueless, he was constantly wrong about everything. This was when he worked at JPMC.
It hasn’t made a difference to Apple no matter what Rod Hall has said. He was only hurting his own clients and that’s not good, at all. Unless he’s right about all the other stocks he covers, I can’t imagine how he is able to keep his analyst job. Telling people to actually Sell a stock that performs well above average is just plain evil or plain incompetence. I don’t know how he can be wrong about Apple so many times and yet his employer doesn’t question his ability.