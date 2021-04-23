New Apple TV 4K Siri Remote is incompatible with some tvOS games

The new second generation Siri Remote that comes with the sixth generation Apple TV 4K is incompatible with certain games available on tvOS.

The 2nd generation Siri Remote features an innovative clickpad control that offers five-way navigation for better accuracy, and is also touch-enabled for the fast directional swipes Apple TV users love. The outer ring of the clickpad supports an intuitive circular gesture that turns it into a jog control — perfect for finding a scene in a movie or show. And with its one-piece aluminum design, the new Siri Remote fits more comfortably in a user’s hand. The new Siri Remote also has a power button that controls a TV’s power, and another for mute, making it the only remote needed while enjoying TV. Using Siri, customers can easily search for specific shows or movies, control smart home accessories, check sports scores or the weather, and much more.

Luke Dormehl for Cult of Mac:

Since it doesn’t come with an accelerometer or gyroscope sensor, it won’t be compatible with games that rely on spatial positioning data from the controller as an input. It remains unclear exactly how many games this will affect. And gamers can get around the limitation by using either the previous, widely hated Siri Remote or an alternative game controller. MacRumors notes that an upcoming version of tvOS advises users trying to play certain games with the new remote to “connect the Apple TV Remote (1st generation) or a compatible PlayStation, Xbox or MFi controller.”

MacDailyNews Take: We use and recommend the SteelSeries Nimbus+ controller which is designed specifically for Apple Gaming on iPhone, iPad, iPod touch, and Apple TV.

