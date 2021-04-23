Apple launches COVID-19 vaccination program for employees

Apple is launching a COVID-19 vaccination program program to help employees get inoculated against COVID-19, Bloomberg News reports, citing “people with knowledge of the matter.”

Mark Gurman for Bloomberg News:

The company is working with Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. to give workers the shots at Apple offices. The Cupertino, California-based technology giant is rolling out a website for staff to sign up for appointments. Apple previously encouraged employees to get vaccines, offering sick leave for days missed when taking the shot and to recover from symptoms. This new voluntary program may encourage more staff members to return to Apple’s offices in the coming months. Unlike some rivals, Apple hasn’t publicly said when employees will be expected to return to offices, but Chief Executive Officer Tim Cook has told staff he anticipates a larger number of employees will start returning in June.

MacDailyNews Take: During a virtual town hall meeting with employees last December, Apple CEO Tim Cook shared details on the company’s plan to return to the office following the response to COVID-19, saying it “seems likely” that most teams won’t be back before June 2021 following widespread COVID-19 vaccinations:

There’s no replacement for face-to-face collaboration, but we have also learned a great deal about how we can get our work done outside of the office without sacrificing productivity or results… All of these learnings are important. When we’re on the other side of this pandemic, we will preserve everything that is great about Apple while incorporating the best of our transformations this year. — Apple CEO Tim Cook, December 2020