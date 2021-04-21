Stolen MacBook Pro schematics confirm Apple’s plans to add more ports, restore MagSafe charging

Clearly confirming plans for additional ports and a return to MagSafe, stolen schematics from Apple supplier Quanta Computer outline Apple’s plans for the next-generation MacBook Pro models that are expected this year.

Juli Clover for MacRumors:

MacRumors saw the schematics after they were leaked online, and some of them feature the logic board of the next-generation MacBook Pro. On the right side of the machine, there’s a visible HDMI port, accompanied by a USB-C/Thunderbolt port and followed by an SD Card reader. The left side features two additional USB-C/Thunderbolt ports and a ‌MagSafe‌ charging slot, for a total of three USB-C/Thunderbolt ports instead of four as we have today.

Rumors from Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo and Bloomberg have previously said that all of these ports will be coming to the 2021 MacBook Pro models, but the schematics both confirm the addition of the new ports and give us insight into their positioning.

The codename for the Mac is “J316,” which suggests that the logic board that we’ve seen is for the 16-inch MacBook Pro. There’s also a “J314” model that likely correlates to the 14-inch MacBook Pro [upon which] Apple is also rumored to be working.