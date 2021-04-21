Apple tries to limit ‘inappropriate’ AirTag engravings

After many, many years of running and engraving service for iPods and other products, Apple has measures in place to try to limit “inappropriate” AirTag engravings.

AirTag is a small accessory that helps keep track of and find items via Apple’s Find My app. Whether attached to a handbag, keys, backpack, or other items, AirTag taps into the vast, global Find My network and can help locate a lost item, all while keeping location data private and anonymous with end-to-end encryption. AirTag can be purchased in one and four packs for just $29 and $99, respectively, and will be available beginning Friday, April 30th.

Ian Carlos Campbell for The Verge:

But before you preorder the Mentos-esque pucks, there’s something you should be aware of: if you want to engrave your AirTags, you can’t combine a horse and poop emoji in that order. That’s right, the emoji version of “horseshit” is a no-go when getting an engraving for Apple’s newest product. Curiously, poop and then horse (“shit horse”) is totally fine, though. Fictional horse excrement is fair game too. Despite being a horn away from being exactly the same emoji, “unicorn shit” works fine. Similar limitations apply to actual offensive words as well. Apple gives you just enough letters for some creative diction, but catches some of the obvious offenders. “SUCK,” “NSFW,” and “BUTT” are still on the table though.

MacDailyNews Take: How insane is this?

