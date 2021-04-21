Apple tries to limit ‘inappropriate’ AirTag engravings

After many, many years of running and engraving service for iPods and other products, Apple has measures in place to try to limit “inappropriate” AirTag engravings.
AirTag is a small accessory that helps keep track of and find items via Apple’s Find My app. Whether attached to a handbag, keys, backpack, or other items, AirTag taps into the vast, global Find My network and can help locate a lost item, all while keeping location data private and anonymous with end-to-end encryption. AirTag can be purchased in one and four packs for just $29 and $99, respectively, and will be available beginning Friday, April 30th.
Ian Carlos Campbell for The Verge:
But before you preorder the Mentos-esque pucks, there’s something you should be aware of: if you want to engrave your AirTags, you can’t combine a horse and poop emoji in that order.
That’s right, the emoji version of “horseshit” is a no-go when getting an engraving for Apple’s newest product.
Curiously, poop and then horse (“shit horse”) is totally fine, though. Fictional horse excrement is fair game too. Despite being a horn away from being exactly the same emoji, “unicorn shit” works fine.
Similar limitations apply to actual offensive words as well. Apple gives you just enough letters for some creative diction, but catches some of the obvious offenders. “SUCK,” “NSFW,” and “BUTT” are still on the table though.
MacDailyNews Take: How insane is this?
The ever censoring Apple!
Normally I agree with you, Applecynic, but this time around it’s clear cut.
Messaging services and social media is a contentious area, but physical devices are obviously something where the manufacturer has no obligation to customize it to your specific wants.
If you were a T-shirt printer, you would likewise have the right to refuse to print obscene messages … within the law, of course. Discrimination against a customer under the guise of religiosity or whatever has been confirmed Unconstitutional. But a citizen or a company can hold up its own standards, even when offering “customizations”.
Of course, that won’t stop the extreme right wing from whining incessantly. They fail to recognize that regulation of both corporations AND individuals, using the processes set forth in the Constitution and legal frameworks at lower levels, will always be necessary. They spent the past century giving unlimited power to corporations, and now they whine when the individual citizens are practically helpless against the actions of self-serving corporate executives who these days exhibit most of the signs of extreme psychotics. Alas, some investors are even worse. So today even if Apple and other companies play it safe, or act hypocritical, ain’t no individual with any power to stop them. Don’t bother writing your representatives— they are bankrolled by corporations, per the corrupt electoral system that the 2 dumbass infighting political parties established.
Applecynic, This is not censorship as the First Amendment knows it. Apple has the right to control its own corporate message. Their desired image apparently does not include Apple-branded merchandise that comes out of the factory ready to offend people. What folks choose to do with their AirTags after they buy them is their business, but AirTags that are still in Apple’s hands are quite properly under Apple’s control. Similarly, Christian booksellers cannot control whether people write obscene messages in the books after they buy them, but they have an absolute right to refuse offensive imprint requests. It would be different if refusing these requests was targeted against a protected class of persons, but pornographers are not a protected class.
🍆💦
Yes, the Apple that’s ever increasing its censoring and leaning towards products fitting the “generia” (new word) description. Apple is becoming the tech-curator–making choices you never wanted and limiting options because they’re messy for the company (bottom line).
The emoji dedication and excitement (who tf gets excited about a new emoji library! Tim does.) is a sure sign of this, but Apple’s continued pop-culturing everything is the trough it’s following. Sure, there’s a Mac Pro in the line-up, but take that away and the company looks like it serves the common-denominator that’s gleefully satisfied when Apple releases a new iMac color, or a new A-Watch band. Apple is redefining the “Pro” definition. The word has been denuded, or truncated and the CEO increasingly directs more and more energy towards concerns OUTSIDE of his purview as the company leader.
Yes, yes, I know, this stock is up under his reign, but one cannot deny the turn from the “round-peg in square-hole” paradigm to one that is directed at common denominators with wallets. It takes a long time for a company to change and Apple is well on the way to being ruled AND, most importantly, satisfied by the bottom line.
Stock up = good. Company trajectory = questionable. F the “misfits.”
Sigh. I am beyond tired of Tim-Cook-Apple-hyperbole. Very few of us need AirTags, but watch, as millennial Silicon Valley tries to invent reasons! and don’t get me started on the coattail riding of the Jobs/Ives era.
‘You don’t need a Mac, get an iPad pro!’, as they roll out new M1 Macs. I am pretty tired of this generation and how they have manhandled the gift of technology that was literally gift wrapped and handed to them by all of the people that did the hard work so that they could Tweet about their insignificant and privileged tinged butthurt. The day knowing basic HTML (that would be some time in the 90s), something bright seventh graders could likely comprehend, commanded six figure payouts, was the day this all went south. Were it not for Apple’s apparent commitment to privacy, i would be using a crayon, a notepad, and an old school film camera at this point, and I was a ‘fight back for the Mac’ person in the era of Power PC.
They are driving the industry into the toilet, and eventually that course of action will bear fruit that they will not be able to ignore. Silicon Valley well and truly died as anything more than a cheap Ponzi scheme right along with Steve Jobs, and today’s participants adopted all of the wrong parts of Apple’s success. In fact, they are picking over the corpse of Gates’ and Ballmers’ 90s Microsoft for ideas, and then amplified by 1000, and that is so a$$ backward it defies the limits of human language.
At present, anyway, nobody outside of the Bay gives two ****s about this, and when/if they do, it will only be through absolutely false digital coercion and abject greed. The past 25 years of ‘innovation’ would make the robber barons of yore blush in embarrassment.
Is it censorship if you refuse to let me spray paint obscene graffiti on your front door? If not, why do you object to Apple refusing to let people inscribe obscenity on their branded products while those products are still in Apple’s control?
I’m going to order one with BLM and one with MAGA. I wonder which one will be rejected. 🤔
We are sorry to inform you Ms/Mr. Manco, but your 1st two requests cannot be fulfilled, per company policy. With aim to rectify such disappointments with your order, we’d like to offer you two replacements.
The 1st; LGQBT
the 2nd: a n t i f a
Thank you for shopping with us. You’re a gem.
And yet I’d wager that Tim Cook thinks a baker should be forced to decorate a cake for a sodomite wedding.
Lefties are hypocrites.
You really ought to read the good ol’ U.S. Constitution. It says that you can’t refuse others based on their religion, sex, race, etc. You don’t have to agree to their lifestyle, but as long as they aren’t harming you, their rights are protected. Constitutionally. The world doesn’t bend to your religion.
But you knew that.