Power restored at TSMC’s plant in southern Taiwan after outage

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (TSMC) said on Wednesday power had been restored at a major manufacturing site in southern Taiwan after an outage earlier in the day.

TSMCis a Taiwanese multinational semiconductor contract manufacturing and design company. It is one of Taiwan’s largest companies, the world’s most valuable semiconductor company, and the world’s largest dedicated independent (pure-play) semiconductor foundry, with its headquarters and main operations located in the Hsinchu Science Park in Hsinchu, Taiwan.

TSMC is the first foundry to provide 7 nanometer and 5 nanometer production capabilities with the latter being applied on the new Apple A14 and Apple M1 SoC, and the first to commercialize extreme ultraviolet (EUV) lithography technology in high volume.

Reuters:

The operations of TSMC, whose clients include Apple Inc and Qualcomm Inc, are being closely watched by its customers and investors due to a global shortage of chips for everything from cars to washing machines. Alice Cheng, deputy head of the Tainan science park where the plant is based, said an underground power line was accidentally severed during construction work in the late morning but that most supply to all the factories there had resumed as of 7 p.m. (1100 GMT). TSMC, the world’s largest contract chip maker, said its facility experienced a power outage due to “an abnormality with a power line to the South Taiwan Science Park extra high voltage substation… Personnel in the fab were not evacuated. Power was restored the same day. TSMC is currently evaluating the impact.”

MacDailyNews Take: If it isn’t one thing, it’s another!