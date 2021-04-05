Adobe releases Premiere Pro public beta for Apple Silicon M1 Macs

Adobe has been hard at work on a version of Premiere Pro that will run natively on Apple’s new Apple Silicon based M1 processor. The first public Beta is available today and Adobe invites Premiere Pro users to test it out.
Since Premiere Pro is built on a large codebase with support for a wide range of media and workflows, we will implement native support for Apple M1 in phases and some parts have not been ported yet. This phased approach allows us to validate performance and functionality for specific parts of the application before we add new components. And it also allows you to start seeing the benefits now.
The first public Beta includes all the core editing functions and workflows like color, graphics, and audio, as well as features like Productions, and multicam. We prioritized support for the most widely used codecs, like H.264, HEVC, and ProRes. The average editor is likely to see very little difference from the Intel version, but there are some limitations
MacDailyNews Take: While it’s nice to see Adobe embracing Apple Silicon, friends don’t let friends suffer with Adobe Premier Pro. Use Final Cut Pro. You’ll be a faster, more efficient editor in short order.
While many people simply adore Final Cut Pro, a lot of the most diehard Mac fans I know still prefer Premiere. Not being an editor, I cannot speak to why, but they will not give it up. Even if Final Cut is free. They’d rather build a powerful PC and run Premiere than be literally GIVEN a free MacPro and Final Cut (a deal that I saw fall flat.) It ranges from loving the Mac but just hating Apple and the crap Apple pulls to just thinking Premiere is better.
Whatever. I can’t fight it.
I hope Premiere on M1 kicks intel butt though. Maybe that will make it easier.
I own Premiere and Final Cut Pro so I can work with others on projects as required but I hate them both. Premiere still feels like the 1990’s caught in a time warp, the interface fights you every step of the way. And yes, I’ve used it a lot and know it well.
I still use Vegas on a PC for many reasons. It’s not perfect but works far better than either Final Cut or Premiere.