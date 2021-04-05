Adobe releases Premiere Pro public beta for Apple Silicon M1 Macs

Adobe has been hard at work on a version of Premiere Pro that will run natively on Apple’s new Apple Silicon based M1 processor. The first public Beta is available today and Adobe invites Premiere Pro users to test it out.

Francis-Crossman for Adobe:

Since Premiere Pro is built on a large codebase with support for a wide range of media and workflows, we will implement native support for Apple M1 in phases and some parts have not been ported yet. This phased approach allows us to validate performance and functionality for specific parts of the application before we add new components. And it also allows you to start seeing the benefits now.

The first public Beta includes all the core editing functions and workflows like color, graphics, and audio, as well as features like Productions, and multicam. We prioritized support for the most widely used codecs, like H.264, HEVC, and ProRes. The average editor is likely to see very little difference from the Intel version, but there are some limitations