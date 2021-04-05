Tim Cook says he ‘probably’ won’t be at Apple in 10 years’ time

During a podcast interview with Kara Swisher, Tim Cook addressed the succession question. Swisher asked Cook if he will still be at Apple in 10 years. Cook said that he probably won’t, although the end “date is not in sight.”
Ten more years? Probably not. But I can tell you that I feel great right now and the date is not in sight. But ten more years is a long time — and probably not ten more years. — Tim Cook on whether he’ll be Apple CEO in a decade
Tim Cook has been working at Apple since 1997 and became CEO in 2011 following the death of founder Steve Jobs. Cook celebrated his 60th birthday last year, and there is naturally much speculation about how much longer he will be running the world’s biggest company.
MacDailyNews Take: Sometimes, people suggest that Jeff Williams is being groomed as CEO, but we view him more as an insurance policy than a successor.
Tim Cook is 60 years old. Jeff Williams is 58. If all goes well, by the time Tim Cook retires, Williams will be of retirement age, too. If Cook decides to leave and do something else before retirement, then Williams is right there, ready to step in for Apple. So, as long as Williams is there, for Cook, there won’t be the years of succession questions that Steve Jobs faced.
Also of note, Craig Federighi turns 52 on May 27th.
The sooner Cook leaves Apple, the better.
Well, as a shareholder, your shares have increased in value only 400% over the last 5 years.
I would agree that Tim Cook should leave Apple soon…if it it made any sense at all.
To be replaced by who?
Craig Federici
He’s no spring chicken at 60 and likely set in his ways by now. I’m not saying Apple needs a younger man as a CEO but someone that’s not as conservative as Tim Cook. I believe big investors would like a CEO willing to take more risks with acquisitions to grow the company. There are a lot of Tim Cook haters but he’s been very solid and dependable as a CEO. Apple is a $2T market cap company and that’s not an easy feat to accomplish when everyone was saying a $1T market cap couldn’t be done five years ago. I’m not hoping that Tim Cook departs right away, but I suppose it is time for a replacement CEO and with a CEO that is least as good as Tim Cook.
I realized people don’t like people. Like they don’t like Tim Cook, Trump, Zuckerberg, Bill Gates, Jeff Bezos and many more. I don’t know why?.
Don’t worry folks, Tim will choose a blind, multi-cultural, transgender, pansexual, illegal-immigrant vegan as his successor to run Apple for the next generation.
I’m betting on Presidential bid.
Hey Tim, could you speed that up to 10 minutes time, please?
Once Steve Job’s blueprint has run its course, Cook will be gone. No innovation in that guy.
Elon Musk.