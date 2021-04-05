Tim Cook says he ‘probably’ won’t be at Apple in 10 years’ time

During a podcast interview with Kara Swisher, Tim Cook addressed the succession question. Swisher asked Cook if he will still be at Apple in 10 years. Cook said that he probably won’t, although the end “date is not in sight.”

Ten more years? Probably not. But I can tell you that I feel great right now and the date is not in sight. But ten more years is a long time — and probably not ten more years. — Tim Cook on whether he’ll be Apple CEO in a decade

Benjamin Mayo for 9to5Mac:

Tim Cook has been working at Apple since 1997 and became CEO in 2011 following the death of founder Steve Jobs. Cook celebrated his 60th birthday last year, and there is naturally much speculation about how much longer he will be running the world’s biggest company.

MacDailyNews Take: Sometimes, people suggest that Jeff Williams is being groomed as CEO, but we view him more as an insurance policy than a successor.

Tim Cook is 60 years old. Jeff Williams is 58. If all goes well, by the time Tim Cook retires, Williams will be of retirement age, too. If Cook decides to leave and do something else before retirement, then Williams is right there, ready to step in for Apple. So, as long as Williams is there, for Cook, there won’t be the years of succession questions that Steve Jobs faced.

Also of note, Craig Federighi turns 52 on May 27th.