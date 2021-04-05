South Korean dishwasher maker LG pulls the plug on smartphones

South Korean dishwasher maker LG Electronics has pulled the plug on its failed wannabe iPhone unit after struggling and failing to find a buyer, a move that is set to make it the first major smartphone brand to completely withdraw from the market.

MacDailyNews Take: iPhone, killer.

Reuters:

Its decision to pull out will leave its 10% share in North America, where it is the No. 3 brand, to be gobbled up by Samsung Electronics and Apple Inc.

LG’s smartphone division has logged nearly six years of losses totalling some $4.5 billion. Dropping out of the fiercely competitive sector would allow LG to focus on growth areas such as electric vehicle components, connected devices and smart homes, it said in a statement.

In better times, LG was early to market with a number of cell phone innovations including ultra-wide angle cameras and at its peak in 2013, it was the world’s third-largest smartphone manufacturer behind Samsung and Apple.

LG’s current global share is only about 2%… LG’s smartphone division, the smallest of its five divisions accounting for about 7% of revenue, is expected to be wound down by July 31.