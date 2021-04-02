Apple’s massive California solar farm will store power in Tesla’s ‘megapack’ batteries

Apple announced Wednesday that it’s building a massive battery storage project at a Northern California solar farm it launched in 2015. But what the company didn’t share is that the batteries will come from Tesla, The Verge reports.
The newly-announced setup, which will store up to 240 megawatt-hours of energy, was approved by the Monterey County Board of Supervisors in 2020, according to documents submitted last year. It will consist of 85 Tesla lithium-ion “megapacks” and be used to help power the company’s corporate headquarters in Cupertino. Monterey County’s planning chief confirmed that Apple will use the Tesla batteries in an email to The Verge…
The Tesla batteries will make it possible for Apple to store energy generated by its 130-megawatt solar array at the farm, which is called California Flats.
Apple and Tesla don’t have much overlapping history, though each company is notorious for poaching talent from the other. Tesla CEO Elon Musk also said in December that he tried to pitch the idea of Apple buying his company back in 2018, but that Apple CEO Tim Cook “refused” to take the meeting.
MacDailyNews Note: More info about the California Flats energy storage project here.
We need more projects exploring different approaches to storing power from cheap clean intermittent sources. It isn’t as big a problem in California, where hydropower can be used to match electrical network production to consumption (the dam gates close when the wind is blowing and the sun is shining and open when they aren’t). In places like Texas, we have very little regular hydropower (in some areas, even providing a reliable source of water for power plant cooling is a problem). Most of the state is too flat for pumped-hydro storage to work. So the energy industry needs to be exploring options like this to find cost-effective ways to even out production without having to rely on fossil-fuel production to fill the gaps.