Jason Sudeikis wins SAG award for Apple TV+ series ‘Ted Lasso’

The Apple TV+ comedy sensation “Ted Lasso” continued its award-winning streak at the 2021 Screen Actors Guild Awards, winning Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series for Jason Sudeikis. The honor for Apple’s “Ted Lasso,” which has become a global cultural phenomenon, was announced by the Screen Actors Guild (SAG) at their 27th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards ceremony on Sunday evening.

This marks “Ted Lasso” star and executive producer Sudeikis’ first Screen Actors Guild nomination and win.

The win comes on the heels of last month’s triumph at the Critics Choice Awards, in which “Ted Lasso” won Best Comedy Series, Best Actor in a Comedy Series for Sudeikis, and Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series for Hannah Waddingham, sweeping all categories in which the widely beloved series was nominated. Sudeikis also won Best Actor in a Comedy Series at the Golden Globe Awards earlier this year.

At last year’s Screen Actors Guild Awards, Apple TV+ earned its first SAG Award less than one year after its launch for hit series “The Morning Show,” which was honored with Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series for star Jennifer Aniston.

Including today’s recognitions, Apple has been honored with a total of 345 awards nominations and accolades, and 91 awards wins since its global launch just over a year ago including Critics Choice Awards, Critics Choice Documentary Awards, Daytime and Primetime Emmy Awards, NAACP Image Awards, a Peabody Award, a Golden Globe Award and more.

Since its debut in August 2020, Apple’s hit original series “Ted Lasso’’ has become a standout around the world, regularly appearing on television critics’ “Best of 2020” lists. The AFI Award-honored Television Program of the Year and freshman comedy series has landed recognition from not only SAG but also the Critics Choice Association, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association and the Writers Guild of America, among many other guild and critics groups. The series, which has been renewed for a second and third season, will premiere its second season this summer.

“Ted Lasso” stars Sudeikis as Ted Lasso, a small-time college football coach from Kansas hired to coach a professional soccer team in England, despite having no experience coaching soccer. Waddingham, Brendan Hunt, Jeremy Swift, Juno Temple, Brett Goldstein, Phil Dunster and Nick Mohammed star alongside Sudeikis in the ensemble cast.

In addition to starring, Sudeikis serves as executive producer, alongside Bill Lawrence via his Doozer Productions, in association with Warner Bros. Television and Universal Television, a division of NBCUniversal Content. Doozer’s Jeff Ingold also serves as an executive producer with Liza Katzer as co-executive producer. The series was developed by Sudeikis, Lawrence, Hunt and Joe Kelly, and is based on the pre-existing format and characters from NBC Sports.

Customers around the world can now watch the complete first season of “Ted Lasso” exclusively on Apple TV+ on the Apple TV app.

MacDailyNews Take: Congratulations to Jason Sudeikis and the entire cast and crew of Ted Lasso!