Analyst: Apple’s 4.7-inch iPhone SE to get 5G in ’22, hole-punch design in ’23

Display Supply Chain Consultants analyst Ross Young today posted on Twitter that Apple’s 2022 iPhone SE update is likely to keep the same 4.7-inch form factor and add support for 5G cellular connectivity.

Apple LCD iPhone leak, we now hear the next LCD iPhone SE will remain at 4.7" in 2022. Some rumors that it may have 5G with Sub-6 GHz as well. Also hearing about a 6.1" version in 2023 with punch hole rather than a notch.

Chance Miller for 9to5Mac:

Ross Young is an analyst for Display Supply Chain Consultants. As such, his reporting is usually based on indications from the supply chain similar to analysts such as Ming-Chi Kuo.

Young’s new report follows one Kuo last month. Kuo wrote that the 2022 iPhone SE would add 5G connectivity and retain the same 4.7-inch design. He did not, however, mention that the iPhone SE could adopt the hole-punch design in 2023.

Kuo did say that the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max, introduced in 2022, are likely to drop the notch for a new-to-iPhone “punch-hole display design.” With this in mind, it makes sense that the hole-punch design could move down the iPhone lineup in the following year.