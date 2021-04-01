Analyst: Apple’s 4.7-inch iPhone SE to get 5G in ’22, hole-punch design in ’23

Display Supply Chain Consultants analyst Ross Young today posted on Twitter that Apple’s 2022 iPhone SE update is likely to keep the same 4.7-inch form factor and add support for 5G cellular connectivity.
Apple LCD iPhone leak, we now hear the next LCD iPhone SE will remain at 4.7" in 2022. Some rumors that it may have 5G with Sub-6 GHz as well. Also hearing about a 6.1" version in 2023 with punch hole rather than a notch.
— Ross Young (@DSCCRoss) April 1, 2021
Ross Young is an analyst for Display Supply Chain Consultants. As such, his reporting is usually based on indications from the supply chain similar to analysts such as Ming-Chi Kuo.
Young’s new report follows one Kuo last month. Kuo wrote that the 2022 iPhone SE would add 5G connectivity and retain the same 4.7-inch design. He did not, however, mention that the iPhone SE could adopt the hole-punch design in 2023.
Kuo did say that the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max, introduced in 2022, are likely to drop the notch for a new-to-iPhone “punch-hole display design.” With this in mind, it makes sense that the hole-punch design could move down the iPhone lineup in the following year.
MacDailyNews Take: A 6.1-inch LCD iPhone SE with at least some flavor of 5G would likely be called the “iPhone SE Max” or “iPhone SE Plus” and be targeted mainly at emerging markets where lower cost iPhones are required.
I have the SE 2 and it’s the best iPhone I’ve ever owned. Perfect size, easily usable one-handed but also has plenty of power. I also prefer the button on a phone instead of Face ID.
I considered the mini, but I just have no need for it now. It would cost too much to upgrade, and I’d lose the home button.
I hope Apple never stops making the SE. I know others prefer larger phones and more power to them, but this size is perfect for me.
I doubt I’ll buy the 5G version though as I don’t need faster internet, what I have does everything I need it to do.
The “SE” name conveys special edition of an existing proven and popular design with updated specs. The original iPhone SE continued and ended the line of iPhone 5 and 5S. The current iPhone SE does same for iPhone 7 and iPhone 8. Therefore, a NEW design with “punch hole” (if this unlikely rumor is true) won’t be called iPhone SE. More likely is current iPhone SE getting one more specs update (including 5G) and maybe a “plus” version at same time. There’s no need for new lower-cost design when existing iPhone 8 Plus (5.5-inch) design can be re-used (with updated specs) for iPhone SE Plus.