Apple CEO Tim Cook: Voting ‘ought to be easier than ever’

Apple CEO Tim Cook on Thursday provided a statement to Axios regarding voting in the United States of America.
Cook’s statement:
The right to vote is fundamental in a democracy. American history is the story of expanding the right to vote to all citizens, and black people, in particular, have had to march, struggle and even give their lives for more than a century to defend that right.
Apple believes that, thanks in part to the power of technology, it ought to be easier than ever for every eligible citizen to exercise their right to vote.
We support efforts to ensure that our democracy’s future is more hopeful and inclusive than its past.
MacDailyNews Take: As Thomas Jefferson said, “We do not have government by the majority. We have government by the majority who participate.”
As long as you do it in person.
Agreed. And as long as you are eligible to vote. Doesn’t seem too complicated
Seems to me Cook is a racist. The racism of low expectations. Yea, black people need the white savior cook to be able to vote. What a joke.
Anyone should be allowed to do a mail-in ballot should they want to. voting should be easy, not difficult.
This last election was mostly mail-in and despite the lies about it being stolen and whatnot, officials have said multiple times there was no widespread fraud.
As long as they PROVE who they are, agreed…
Voter ID laws are a solution in search of a problem. In order for Criminal A to successfully impersonate Voter B, A needs to know that B is registered to vote but will not actually be voting (the system will flag an attempted duplicate vote), A needs to appear and wait in line at the proper precinct of B’s residence without encountering any election workers who know either A or B, A must correctly fill out B’s information at sign-in, and then cast a vote in B’s name. A can only vote once per precinct without being recognized.
Sure, it’s possible but unlikely to occur often enough, and one-sidedly enough, to affect an election’s outcome. In fact, the incident rate is no higher than 0.0025% and may be as low as 0.0003%. Even at the higher number, an American is more likely to be hit by lightning than to experience voter fraud. So, ID laws stop far more legal votes than they do illegal ones.
For those, like the rube above, who still do not understand what happened in the 2020 U.S. presidential election, Time Magazine, of all places, lays it out (of course, they claim it was for “good” that all of this was done, so the end justifies the means for the leftists at TIME):
Their work touched every aspect of the election. They got states to change voting systems and laws and helped secure hundreds of millions in public and private funding. They fended off voter-suppression lawsuits, recruited armies of poll workers and got millions of people to vote by mail for the first time. They successfully pressured social media companies to take a harder line against disinformation…
A well-funded cabal of powerful people, ranging across industries and ideologies, working together behind the scenes to influence perceptions, change rules and laws, steer media coverage and control the flow of information.
Now, not all manipulation is illegal. Much of this is toeing the line of illegality. Big business and the far left, with a massive assist from the social media giants (squelching the Hunter Biden scandal until after Election Day, for one example) working with government institutions (officials changing election rules that only state legislatures are allowed to establish) in order to kill any movement they feel is against the Establishment.
What actually swung the 2020 U.S. presidential election? Some 42,844 “votes,” that’s all.
Biden “beat” Trump in:
• AZ by 10,457 “votes”
• GA by 11,779
• WI by 20,608
So, 42,844 “votes” swung the election from Trump – which China / the corrupt establishment simply could not have for 4 more years – to Biden-Harris who are provably corrupt globalist puppets.
Who bankrolled it?
Mark Zuckerberg bought Joe Biden for $350 million.
For those of you who couldn’t be bothered to follow the link and read the TIME article, the “leftist” culprit behind the effort to make American votes count was…
Cue drum roll…
The U.S. Chamber of Commerce.
People who are even remotely up on things, unlike TxUser, know that the Chamber of Commerce vehemently opposed Trump’s tariffs on China, the decision to pull out of the CCP-controlled World Health Organization, etc.
Again, the Chamber of Commerce, which is a business lobbying group, was part of the “well-funded cabal of powerful people, ranging across industries and ideologies, working together behind the scenes to influence perceptions, change rules and laws, steer media coverage and control the flow of information.”
Rubes who rely on CNN for their “information” like TXUser sometimes get confused between the United States Chamber of Commerce, again, a lobbying group (the largest lobbying group in the U.S.), and United States Department of Commerce (an executive department of the U.S. federal government concerned with promoting economic growth).
My work educating ignorant establishment pawns is never done, it seems.
Only if state’s check other state’s voting registration records.
My son gets election ballet in two state’s even though he has gone onto his previous state registration and filled out the information that he moved. Even after he did that, he still received a voting ballet in the previous state at his old address. He called the previous state’s election board and spoke to a person, told them he moved and they verified he filled out the information correctly. Yup, the next local election, they again sent a ballet to his previous address in a different state.
Had the person living at his previous not been honest….they could have easily filled out the ballet and faked his signature. It’s not hard to find a signature of someone online.
FEW FACTS YOU SHOULD BURN INTO THAT DIMINUTIVE LIBERAL SKULL OF YOURS:
-CATASTROPHIC CLIMATE CHANGE IS A LIE
-THERE ARE ONLY TWO SEXES/GENDERS, MALE A FEMALE
-NOTHING CAN CHANGE WHICH SEX YOU WERE BORN WITH
-A HUMAN FETUS IS A HUMAN BEING
-DEMOCRATS ARE THE PARTY OF SLAVERY AND JIM CROW LAWS
-2020 ELECTIONS WERE STOLEN AND THERE WAS WIDESPREAD FRAUD
-JOKE BIDEN HAS DEMENTIA
-JOKE BIDEN AND HUNTER BIDEN TOOK MONEY FROM UKRAINE GAS COMPANY AND FROM CHINA
Go back under your bridge
It is established that you are a liar (or total ignoramus) in multiple places on this page already, troll.
GFY.
dantheman827, are you on drugs or born stupid?
The Election Fraud Database contains:
→ 1,317 Proven instances of voter fraud
→ 1,134 Criminal convictions for voter fraud
Even taking the Heritage Foundation figures at face value, they could find 1357 “proven instances” of voter fraud since 2005. Almost 150 million people voted on Nov. 3, 2020. Even if all those offenses spread across 15 years and thousands of elections had happened on just the one day, that would be a fraud rate of 0.0009%.
It wasn’t millions of votes. It was less than 43K votes.
See First Then’s comment above (April 1, 2021 at 4:06 pm).
It was a close election. So? The 2000 election was much, much closer. So was 1960.
It remains a fact that 150 million people voted in 2020 and only 1134 people have been convicted of voter fraud (almost always unsuccessful) since 2005. It is exceedingly rare. Not even Sydney Powell is claiming anymore that she was serious about having evidence of fraud in 2020.
The electoral “reform” laws shooting through all the Red State legislatures are an abusive solution for a bogus problem.
TxUsr,
Are you really that stupid or just pretending to be obtuse?
1,134 “people,” yes, responsible for God Only Knows how many fraudulent votes.
One example: Christopher Williams was involved in a scheme that offered cigarettes and money to homeless people on Skid Row in exchange for fake signatures on ballot initiatives and voter registration forms. This resulted in hundreds of fraudulent signatures.
Because it’s so hard to show your ID
Exactly!
Why is it billionaire and millionaire white always crying how bLACK people are too stupid to register to vote and show up?
Talk about being racist.
‘Historically’ white people were pressured by other white people of a certain origins to vote a certain way.
Last year, being ‘bLACK’ and a Trump supporter could get a ‘bLACK’ person assaulted or murdered.
Tim Cook needs to STFU or quit his job to be a political player.
Unless there is a way to make voting tech 1000% foolproof, there is no “technology” that should be trusted to elect people that can make or break the country..
Maybe google, Facebook, Twitter and Apple can help. Just maybe
Help censor or outright loose Republican ballots, no thanks…
annnnnd…Lenin said it doesn’t matter who votes……but….who counts the votes is what is important
NO WAY 80 mil voted for Mr. Potatoe head…..!!
Your math is off. Trump got a little over 73 million votes.
Trump didn’t get 80 million votes though…
You’re right! He got way more than that. 410 Electoral votes are Trump’s actual numbers.
OH Timmy.. the worthless hypocritical virtue signaler as usual. This moron together with the rest of the DEMONcratic party have been against voter ID for one reason, and one reason only.. CHEATING! A vast majority of democratic countries in the world demand for a voter to present a an ID. That has NOTHING to do with the absurd excuse of “racism”. Every country in Latin America has a national ID (cédula), which is required for voting. So, you tell me now, that requiring in the US an ID in the form of a driver’s license, passport or state ID, which you have to present it for doing many transactions (airplane traveling, etc.) some how is a burden for a person to vote, is idiotic. What this does is lower the risk of voter fraud (which our fellow demoncRATs do pretty well).
I suppose you agree with ridiculous rules like not being able to give bottled water to people waiting in line for hours to vote as well?
Having to wait in line for hours by itself is ridiculous and voter suppression…
What a imbecile wuzz you are. I had voted many times (I hold double citizenship) in a Caribbean country which holds elections in the middle of summer, and it’s HOT! I had stood in line for hours and I never saw any one complain about dehydrating. Everyone was doing their civic duty. In the US you vote in freaking cold November! You are just finding stupid excuses to support committing fraud like your DEMONcrats did in 2020.
The Georgia law has not “criminalized giving people bottles of water.” It pertains to political organizations.
Here is what that section of the law says:
“(a) No person shall solicit votes in any manner or by any means or method, nor shall any
person distribute or display any campaign material, nor shall any person give, offer to give,
or participate in the giving of any money or gifts, including, but not limited to, food and
drink, to an elector, nor shall any person solicit signatures for any petition, nor shall any
person, other than election officials discharging their duties, establish or set up any tables
or booths on any day in which ballots are being cast
(1) Within 150 feet of the outer edge of any building within which a polling place is established;
(2) Within any polling place; or
(3) Within 25 feet of any voter standing in line to vote at any polling place.”
The bill also states that poll workers can make available “self-service water from an unattended receptacle to an elector waiting in line to vote.”
Very well said!
Show me one person, minority or otherwise, that does not have access to ID. Just one! You need ID for EVERYTHING in society, including staying at home collecting Social Security and all other benefits, rent, lease or buy your home, paying utilities, go to the doctor, open a bank account, cash a check, board a plane, buy and drive a car, buy alcohol or a gun and HUNDREDS of others, dammit!
This is the BIGGEST LIBERAL LIE in history eclipsing Bill Clinton, “I never had sex with that woman.”
This is nothing more than a EXCUSE — the goal is Democrat takeover of national elections, usurping state rights and trashing the Constitution to insure they are in power for decades and Republicans are NOT elected. They are scared to death of 75 million Trump voters the RECORD for an incumbent president seeking re-election. Also, it ensures illegals and all forms of voting fraud favoring Democrats particularly in big blue cities, CONTINUES unabated and worse, increases.
The DECEITFUL and DISPICABLE Democrats wrap everything in the same tired excuse, they claim to care about people. Yeah right, another BIG LIE, they only care about power and control and THEMSELVES. Look at the surge of illegals at the Southern border, Democrats don’t care they are packed in like sardines with Covid and 1000% over capacity. All they see is indentured servants, give them a welfare check and free everything, paid by taxpayers not the Democrat Party, and watch their voter rolls increase by millions.
I am so sick of the lying Democrat Party and Cook is just a fool tool and the media remaining silent!!!…
You need proper ID to buy smokes…but voting for the type of governance you demand as a citizen…not important.
…or “Voting fraud ought to be easier than ever”
Multiple states have stated there was no fraud…
The Election Fraud Database contains:
→ 1,317 Proven instances of voter fraud
→ 1,134 Criminal convictions for voter fraud
Wow! 1317 instances of fraud out of well over a billion votes cast since 2005.
Multiple climate sources have stated New York would be under water by now too.
He is the first CEO who has come out to support Georgia’s new law. Good for him. More people should say the truth about this law. Unlike Biden who lies and says stupid outlandish lies like “it’s Jim Crow on steroids”.
The part about not being able to give someone a beverage though is pretty stupid
The Georgia law has not “criminalized giving people bottles of water.” It pertains to political organizations.
Here is what that section of the law says:
DantheDUMB827 throws out lies like Easter Bunny throws out candy. Check your facts clueless, spouting well known false narratives is a waste of time…
It is racist to believe that minorities are incapable of securing and presenting a photo ID before they vote. It’s the “soft bigotry of low expectations,” in a nutshell.
Leftists who complain of voters having to identify themselves as U.S. citizens in order to cast their votes, plainly think certain minorities are incapable of doing something as simple as getting a photo ID. If certain minorities are somehow incapable of possessing an ID to vote, how do they function in everyday life? In fact, the vast majority of U.S. citizens, regardless of race or class have photo IDs and use them regularly each day.
A 2020 study by the National Bureau of Economic Research titled, “Strict ID Laws Don’t Stop Voters” (via the Harvard Business School) found that, “The laws have no negative elect on registration or turnout, overall or for any group defined by race, gender, age, or party affiliation.”
Multiple research papers back this up, including a 2017 Stanford University study and a 2005 bipartisan study “Building Confidence in U.S. Elections” co-chaired by former President Jimmy Carter and former Secretary of State James Baker which found, “The electoral system cannot inspire public confidence if no safeguards exist to deter or detect fraud or to confirm the identity of voters. Photo IDs currently are needed to board a plane, enter federal buildings, and cash a check. Voting is equally important.”
There is no evidence that voter ID laws disenfranchise minority voters – because it isn’t true. It’s a lie repeated by the left because the only way Democrats can win national elections is to allow loose elections where anyone can vote and when votes need to be created they can be introduced into the system due to the lack of a secure chain of custody.
Voting should be hard. No convicted felons. Whenever you get a misdemeanor conviction, you can’t vote for 10 years. Legal immigrants have to wait 20 years after becoming a citizen to vote. No one on welfare or any other taxpayer gibs can vote. And people with an IQ under 90 can’t vote.
Moreover, voting requires fingerprint verification. You have to vote in person unless you have a medical doctor’s note giving a reason why you need to vote absentee. Absentee voting needs to be notarized.
Fixed it for you, Tim, you sorry, pathetic excuse of a human being.
Stop being ridiculous… voter suppression is real and mostly targeted at democratic voters…
Voting should be easy, but instead they’re trying to make it the exact opposite to deter voters from showing up.
This is why there is a push for laws such as the one in California (referred to as AB 60, passed in 2013) which allows for illegal aliens to apply for and obtain a California driver’s license. They are no longer undocumented and can now show up to vote for the Democrats.
They can only vote by lying about their citizenship, which they could do with or without a DL.
Some of the same people who want COVID vaccine passports tell me voter ID is discriminatory.
Paper Ballots worked great for 100s of years. A country had faith in the foundation as a result. Now we put tech into it and it’s been a DISASTER, regardless of your affiliation, as the foundation of the republic has cracked…and Tim thinks tech will solve it? Funny.
Liberals talk about justice as they embrace tribal violence and excuse vicious hate crimes against US citizens that don’t “think left”.
Progressive is regressive. Liberals now pander to anti free speech radicals and support domestic terrorists.
Want to see more Fake Woke companies and their SJW leadership’s idiotic responses to GA’s law? See link below.
I’m not against for making it easier to vote Tim, but I am for making it easier to do a forensic audit validating each vote so that no voter is disenfranchised and no candidate is screwed. YOU should be too!
It is too bad that all these CEO’s never applied the same “pushback” against the counties where a stringent look and forensic audit of the votes was requested and all they got was either silence, or obfuscation, or lip service, or avoidance of court ordered subpoenas from those that ran the elections and to every alphabet government agency that gave the middle finger to half the country, who’s only interest was attempting to secure the truth of the shady actions by some shitty election workers and poll observers. Those CEO’s ought to be ashamed of themselves that GA wants to make it harder to cheat.
If it is racist to request a valid photo ID to vote, what do you call companies that require a photo ID to get into their shareholders meeting?
Finally, from the link below are quotes by the GA Governor, that were not in this hit piece. Lester Holt must have been editing, as NBC News Lester Holt declares that “fairness is overrated” and that “the idea that we should always give two sides equal weight and merit does not reflect the world we find ourselves in.”
WTF? Give your hand a break and release that junk Lester! Then why the fuss over this equal pay for women for doing the same job as men and only making .77 cents to the man’s $1.00 all about? What is all this garbage about the Democrats claim that the rich don’t pay their fair share in taxes? It is bad enough we have a half brain dead Mr. Potato Head in the White House, but do we now have to look at the idiot press?
OBVIOUSL,Y BECAUSE NOT ADDED IN THE STORY ON AXIOS WEBSITE AND INFO OBTAINED BY NBC NEWS, were the following quotes also by the GA Governor.:
“We worked alongside legislative leadership to expand voting opportunities for Georgians, while also taking steps to further secure the ballot box.”
“Today’s statement by Delta CEO Ed Bastian stands in stark contrast to our conversations with the company, ignores the content of the new law and unfortunately continues to spread the same false attacks being repeated by partisan activists,” Kemp said.
And last but not least, “At no point did Delta share any opposition to expanding early voting, strengthening voter ID measures, increasing the use of secure drop boxes statewide, and making it easier for local election officials to administer elections – which is exactly what this bill does.” and for the pièces de résistance, “The last time I flew Delta, I had to present my photo ID.”
See what happens to a story Lester Holt of the “Masturbating Media” #MeToobin when your biased tendencies to edit to fit your narrative occur. You know longer have news media reporters reporting. Just a bunch of jerk-offs jacking off!
Not at the cost of INTEGRITY!
Uh-huh, sure, Tim. Tell that to your slave labor in China.
Cook is wrong. The new policy does not limit access to voting. Rather, it just helps keep fraud from happening. The new policy change can be summarized with 5 simple changes:
• A shorter 11-week window before the election to apply for absentee ballots;
• An earlier final deadline of two weeks before the election to complete the application;
• New ID rules used to validate someone’s identity requesting and returning an absentee ballot;
• The banning of state and local governments to send out unsolicited absentee ballots;
• Implementation of secure absentee ballot drop boxes.
Anyone taking issue with these changes is either mis-informed, confused or wants cheating to happen.
I don’t know how any of those counter a real threat of cheating. Several Western states have conducted elections almost entirely by mail for a decade. There is no evidence of any more fraud there than in states that disfavor mail-in voting. Utah has not become liberal as a result.
Um, permanent absentee voting here in Oregon is different than vote by mail. My citizenship and residency ID is confirmed and my ballot is signature matched (mine even failed once).
I supposed the ideal way is the way we helped Iraq run its free elections. Citizens voted and had their thumb dipped into (I think purple) ink to show they voted. Paper trail via ballots, ID confirmation, and one voter one vote (because of the ink).