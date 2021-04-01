Apple CEO Tim Cook: Voting ‘ought to be easier than ever’

Apple CEO Tim Cook on Thursday provided a statement to Axios regarding voting in the United States of America.

Cook’s statement:

The right to vote is fundamental in a democracy. American history is the story of expanding the right to vote to all citizens, and black people, in particular, have had to march, struggle and even give their lives for more than a century to defend that right.

Apple believes that, thanks in part to the power of technology, it ought to be easier than ever for every eligible citizen to exercise their right to vote.

We support efforts to ensure that our democracy’s future is more hopeful and inclusive than its past.