Adobe launches Adobe Design Mobile Bundle with Photoshop, Illustrator, Fresco, and more for 50% off

Adobe has launched a new iPad app bundle that debuts at 50% off. The Adobe Design Mobile Bundle is a collection of leading apps for photo editing, graphic design, art, and social media comprised of:

• Photoshop : Edit, composite, and create beautiful images, graphics, and art.

• Illustrator: Create beautiful vector art and illustrations.

• Fresco: Draw and paint with thousands of natural brushes.

• Spark Post: Make stunning social graphics — in seconds.

• Creative Cloud: Mobile access to your Creative Cloud assets, livestreams, and learn content.

Scott Belsky, Adobe’s chief product officer and executive vice president for Creative Cloud, via the Adobe Blog:

If you’re interested in taking your creativity mobile, we’re making it easy to get started with a new Design Mobile Bundle that we’re launching today. The bundle includes Photoshop on the iPad, Illustrator on the iPad, Fresco on the iPad and iPhone, and other apps, along with access to services like Adobe Fonts, Behance, and Portfolio, plus 100 GB of storage, all for $14.99 per month or $149.99 per year.

Adobe Design Mobile Bundle Compatibility:

– Adobe Photoshop iPadOS 13.4 or later

– Adobe Illustrator iPadOS 13.0 or later

– Adobe Fresco iPadOS 13.0 or later, or iOS 13.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone and iPad.

– Adobe Spark Post iPadOS 12.2 or later, or iOS 12.2 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

– Adobe Creative Cloud iPadOS 13.4 or later, or iOS 13.4 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

MacDailyNews Note: More info via Apple’s App Store here.