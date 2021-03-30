Disney releases MagicMobile service for iPhone and Apple Watch

Beginning today, iPhone and Apple Watch users at Walt Disney World Resort will be able to enjoy a convenient and contactless new option for entering the theme parks and more, as part of the rollout of Disney MagicMobile service.

Available now on iPhone and Apple Watch, Disney MagicMobile service is a fun, easy-to-use new way for guests to experience The Most Magical Place on Earth. The service is offered in addition to other options such as the MagicBand, the colorful, all-in-one bracelet, which will continue to be available and introduced in even more colors, designs and limited-edition fan favorites into the future.

Here are a few helpful tips to get started with Disney MagicMobile service:

• Create A Customized Digital Pass: Guests can create a Disney MagicMobile pass through the My Disney Experience app and add it to the Wallet app on iPhone or the digital wallet on other smart devices. You can customize your pass by choosing from several Disney-themed designs that animate upon use (including special designs just for Annual Passholders and DVC Members)! For added ease, you may also store multiple passes on a single device, a great option for families.

• Easily Enter the Parks and More: Simply hold your iPhone, Apple Watch, or other smart device near an access point when entering the parks or using other available features, just like you do with a MagicBand. With Express Mode on iPhone and Apple Watch, guests do not even need to wake or unlock their Apple device, or open up the app, to use their Disney MagicMobile pass. As a reminder, valid park admission and a park reservation are required for park entry and must be linked to your account.

• Discover Other App Enhancements: We’ve also added a new feature in the My Disney Experience app that allows you to automatically link your Disney PhotoPass attraction photos and videos to your profile through your smartphone. Just confirm your settings in advance of riding at participating attractions. The My Disney Experience app also enables Disney Resort hotel guests to unlock their room door using our current digital room key feature.

You may use Disney MagicMobile service, a MagicBand or a card interchangeably for added flexibility. Disney Resort hotel guests can purchase MagicBands at a special, pre-arrival price. Guests can also pick up a Key to the World card at their convenience at the front desk.

More info via Apple’s App Store for the My Disney Experience app here.

MacDailyNews Note: Disney MagicMobile service requires iOS 14.4 or later and watchOS 7.3 or later.