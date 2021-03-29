Apple encourages employees to get COVID-19 vaccination, offers paid time off

Apple is encouraging employees to get their COVID-19 vaccination by offering paid time off for appointments and paid sick leave for those experiencing vaccine side effects, Bloomberg News reports, citing “people with knowledge of the matter.”

Mark Gurman for Bloomberg News:

The Cupertino, California-based technology giant also told staff in recent weeks that it does not have access to vaccines and is not providing shots itself to workers, the people said.

Since the pandemic began to spread last year, Apple has offered paid time off to those with COVID-19 symptoms. Many corporate employees are still working from home, but the company has gradually brought back retail staff as Apple stores across the U.S. have reopened.

For its corporate offices, Apple is planning to have more staff return as early as June, Chief Executive Officer Tim Cook told employees in a town hall meeting at the end of 2020… Apple has been offering on-site COVID-19 testing for employees returning to its offices and has also been providing mail-in testing kits for both retail and corporate workers.