Nate Mann to star in Steven Spielberg’s and Tom Hanks’ World War II Apple TV+ series ‘Masters of the Air’

In October 2019, Steven Spielberg’s Amblin Television and Tom Hanks & Gary Goetzman’s Playtone inked a deal with Apple for an event limited series based on the Donald L. Miller book Masters of the Air: America’s Bomber Boys Who Fought The Air War Against Nazi Germany, a followup to their Emmy-winning WWII HBO miniseries Band Of Brothers and The Pacific. Now, Variety reports that Nate Mann will join the series’ ensemble cast.

Mónica Marie Zorrilla for Variety:

He joins an ensemble cast that includes previously announced cast members Anthony Boyle (“The Plot Against America,” “Harry Potter and the Cursed Child”) as well as Austin Butler (“The Carrie Diaries”), and Callum Turner (“Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them”).

Based on the book of the same name by Donald L. Miller, “Masters of the Air” follows the true story of the American bomber boys in World War II who brought the war to Hitler’s doorstep. Mann will star as Major “Rosie” Rosenthal.

“Masters of the Air” is written by “Band of Brothers” alum John Orloff as well as Graham Yost, with both co-executive producing. Spielberg will executive produce via Amblin Television. Hanks will executive produce under his Playtone banner along with Gary Goetzman. Amblin’s Darryl Frank and Justin Falvey and Playtone’s Steven Shareshian serve as co-executive producers. Alex Maggioni will oversee the day-to-day development of the project for Amblin, alongside Spielberg, Frank and Falvey.