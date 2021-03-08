Apple releases watchOS 7.3.2 with security update for Apple Watch

Along with releasing iOS 14.4.1 and iPadOS 14.4.1 today, Apple has released a security update for Apple Watch users: watchOS 7.3.2.

WebKit

• Available for: Apple Watch Series 3 and later

• Impact: Processing maliciously crafted web content may lead to arbitrary code execution

• Description: A memory corruption issue was addressed with improved validation.

• CVE-2021-1844: Clément Lecigne of Google’s Threat Analysis Group, Alison Huffman of Microsoft Browser Vulnerability Research

The update can be downloaded via the Watch app on your iPhone by heading to My Watch > General > Software Update or directly via Settings on your Apple Watch.

Your Watch needs to have more than 50% power and be connected to its charger.

More info about watchOS 7.3.2: https://support.apple.com/en-us/HT212222