France Digitale to file privacy complaint against Apple

France’s leading startup lobby, France Digitale, said in a statement on Tuesday that it will file a complaint against Apple with data privacy watchdog CNIL on Tuesday over alleged breaches of European Union rules.

Mathieu Rosemain for Reuters:

In the seven-page complaint seen by Reuters, the lobby, which represents the bulk of France’s digital entrepreneurs and venture capitalists, alleges Apple’s latest operating software, iOS 14, does not comply with EU privacy requirements.

France Digitale argues that while iPhone owners are asked whether they are ready to allow installed mobile apps to gather a key identifier used to define campaign ads and send targeted ads, default settings allow Apple to carry its own targeted ad campaigns without clearly asking iPhone users for their prior consent… “It’s a startup version of David versus Goliath, but we are determined,” France Digitale CEO Nicolas Brien in a statement.

“The allegations in the complaint are patently false and will be seen for what they are, a poor attempt by those who track users to distract from their own actions and mislead regulators and policymakers,” Apple said in a written statement.