EU antitrust regulators said ready Apple charges on Spotify complaint

EU antitrust regulators are finalizing a charge sheet against Apple triggered by a complaint by Swedish music streaming service Spotify, Reuters reports, citing “two people familiar with the matter.”

Reuters:

Spotify said Apple is unfairly restricting rivals to its own music steaming service Apple Music while another gripe is the 30% fee levied on app developers. The EU competition enforcer usually sets out what it considers suspected violations of the bloc’s antitrust rules in its statement of objections, whether a fine is merited and what companies have to do to stop anti-competitive practices.

MacDailyNews Take: Spotify is a money-losing enterprise that cannot compete and has already been eclipsed by Apple Music in the world’s No.1 market for recorded music, the United States of America.

Seeing the writing on the wall, Spotify has run whining to the EU like little babies crying for mommy.

“This boils down to the fact that Spotify wants to use the platform that Apple built and maintains at great expense for free.” – MacDailyNews, March 13, 2019

Spotify is good at two things: Losing money and whining to authorities.