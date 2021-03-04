Twitter CFO says Apple’s new privacy change will level the playing field

Twitter CFO Ned Segal said the company is feeling confident as it prepares for Apple’s planned Identifier for Advertisers (IDFA) privacy update to iOS 14 where users will be able decide whether to allow tracking in apps.

Twitter CFO Ned Segal on Wednesday said the social media company is feeling confident as it prepares for Apple’s planned privacy update to iOS 14, which will make it easier for iPhone and iPad users to block companies from tracking their activity to target ads. Apple has said that the change will roll out early this spring. Segal said that the changes to IDFA could actually present an opportunity for Twitter to compete more effectively against its peers. “IDFA in a way is going to level the playing field. We’re in an industry where many were much better than Twitter historically at leveraging all of the data that was available to them, from the device ID to what people were doing on other websites,” Segal said. “When we all have the same set of new challenges that we have to face, leveling the playing field will be a really interesting impact on the broader industry.”

MacDailyNews Take: We’re also interested to see if, as expected, the number of users opting out can somehow help to improve the uncompetitive situation in online advertising that’s been negatively impacting the industry (and sites, like ours, that depend on sponsors’ ads to operate) for years.