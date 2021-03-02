Google Docs, Calendar for iOS updated with Apple’s App Privacy labels

After a delay of nearly three months, Google on Monday continued a slow rollout of updates to its flagship iOS apps that includes Apple’s mandated App Privacy labels.

Apple’s App Store now helps users better understand an app’s privacy practices before they download the app on any Apple platform. On each app’s product page, users can learn about some of the data types the app may collect, and whether that data is linked to them or used to track them. Developers need to provide information about their app’s privacy practices, including the practices of third-party partners whose code they integrate into their app. This information is required to submit new apps and app updates to the App Store.

AppleInsider:

New versions of Google Docs and Google Calendar for iOS were released [Monday] with bug fixes and performance improvements, a seemingly staid revision for apps that were last updated in December and November of last year, respectively. With the updates, Google has furnished information regarding the collection of user data, details that are now displayed on the apps’ App Store pages. Like Gmail, which was revised last week, Google Docs and Google Calendar collects and potentially links users to general information like search history, location, contact information, usage data and other metrics. Apple’s app privacy labels rolled out in December and call on app makers to divulge what data is being collected by either itself or a third party, and how that information might be used.

MacDailyNews Take: Slowly but surely, Google’s voracious appetite for data is documented, thanks to Apple.