Intel ordered to pay $2.18 billion to VLSI for patent infringement

Intel Corp. has been ordered to pay $2.18 billion to VLSI Technology after losing a patent-infringement trial over technology related to chip-making. Intel pledged to appeal.

Susan Decker and Matthew Bultman for Bloomberg:

Intel infringed two patents owned by closely held VLSI Technology LLC, the jury in Waco, Texas, said Tuesday. The jury found $1.5 billion for infringement of one patent and $675 million for infringement of the second. The jury rejected Intel’s denial of infringing either of the patents and its argument that one patent was invalid because it claimed to cover work done by Intel engineers.

VLSI “took two patents off the shelf that hadn’t been used for 10 years and said, ‘We’d like $2 billion,”’ [Intel lawyer William Lee of WilmerHale told the jury. The “outrageous” demand by VLSI “would tax the true innovators.”

He had argued that VLSI was entitled to no more than $2.2 million.

“Intel strongly disagrees with today’s jury verdict,” the company said in a statement. “We intend to appeal and are confident that we will prevail.”