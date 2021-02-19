Plex tests Apple TV App integration for iPhone, iPad, and Apple TV

In a new beta available via TestFlight, Plex this week began testing Apple TV app integration on the iPhone, iPad, and Apple TV.

Plex is a global streaming service of free ad-supported video, with TV shows and movies from distributors such as Crackle, Warner Bros., MGM, Endemol Shine Group, Lionsgate, and Legendary. Plex is also a client–server media player system plus an ancillary software suite. The Plex Media Server desktop application runs on macOS, Linux, and Windows. The server desktop application organizes video, audio, and photos from a user’s collections and from online services, enabling the players to access and stream the contents. There are official clients available for mobile devices, smart TVs, streaming boxes, a web app, and many third-party alternatives.

Joe Rossignol for MacRumors:

This integration will enable users to keep track of their Plex content in Apple’s TV app across the iPhone, iPad, and Apple TV. Plex content will be recommended in the TV app and also sync with a user’s Up Next queue. Plex joins dozens of other providers offering TV app integration in the United States, such as HBO Max, Disney+, Amazon Prime Video, Hulu, Peacock, HGTV, NBC, A&E, The CW, MTV, Showtime, Starz, and others.

Did…did Plex just add Apple TV app integration with their latest beta (7.14)… 🤯 pic.twitter.com/M2gG82kvSi — Will Sigmon (@WSig) February 18, 2021

@MacRumors looks like Plex is finally doing TV app integration. beta of 14.5 and the Plex beta pic.twitter.com/V0JSn53HFu — Casey Bailey (@reptarwilleatu) February 19, 2021

MacDailyNews Take: Excellent. The more services that participate with full integration into the Apple TV app, the more useful Apple’s media player application becomes!