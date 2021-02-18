Apple is hiring engineers to develop 6G wireless connectivity

Apple, indicating that the company wants to be a leader in next-gen 6G wireless connectivity technology, has posted job ads seeking wireless system research engineers for current and next-generation networks.
The listings are for positions at Apple’s offices in Silicon Valley and San Diego, where the company works on wireless technology development and chip design.
“You will have the unique and rewarding opportunity to craft next generation wireless technology that will have deep impact on future Apple products,“ according to the job announcement. “In this role you will be at the center of a cutting-edge research group responsible for creating next generation disruptive radio access technologies over the next decade.”
People hired for the positions will “research and design next generation (6G) wireless communication systems for radio access networks” and “participate in industry/academic forums passionate about 6G technology.” Industry watchers don’t expect 6G to roll out until about 2030, but the job listings indicate Apple wants to be involved at the earliest stages in the development of the new technology.
MacDailyNews Take: Late in 2020, Apple became the latest major player to join the Next G Alliance, a coalition of companies working to define and develop the next generation of mobile technology, 6G. Google and LG Electronics have also joined the effort.
6G, obviously, is the planned successor to 5G and will be likely to be markedly faster, at speeds of ~95 Gb/s.
“Work at New York University shows that by 2035, 6G will usher in the ability to send wireless signals at the rate of human computation. Dubbed “wireless cognition” by researchers, 6G could mean that human intelligence could eventually be sent over the air instantaneously. Remote control robots and artificial intelligence applications with human-like capabilities could be enabled over 6G cellphones.” – Theodore S. Rappaport, CNN Business, February 11, 2020
