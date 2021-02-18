OWC eliminates confusion with new all-in-one Thunderbolt 4/USB-C Cable

Take the guesswork out of what cables you need for your entire technology setup. The OWC Thunderbolt 4/USB-C Cable is a plug and play safe solution for connecting any Mac, iPad, or any other device with a Thunderbolt 3, Thunderbolt 4, USB-C, or USB4 port to any device, display, or power supply with Thunderbolt 3, Thunderbolt 4, USB-C, or USB4 port. With lab test certified 100% universal USB-C compatibility and performance, whatever your devices – this Type C to Type C connection solution ensures you’ll always have the right cable that simply works.
With the latest full DisplayPort capability, the OWC Thunderbolt 4 / USB-C Cable is ready to connect to the latest and future Thunderbolt and USB-C displays for incredible 4K, 5K, 6K, and even up to 8K HDR resolution. You’ll always get the full capability from source to display with this high-performance OWC cable.
When you need to power your machine and/or charge your devices, the OWC Thunderbolt 4 / USB-C Cable is test certified to safely deliver up to 100W of power. Whether connected to a docking station or any other USB-C power supply device, this premium, multi-function cable is built to reliably deliver the power your digital life demands.
Highlights
• 100% USB-C Compatible: connect to today’s, tomorrow’s, and yesterday’s Macs, iPads, and other devices with a Thunderbolt 3, Thunderbolt 4, USB-C, or USB4 port
• Certified for All Uses: enjoy lab test certified safe power delivery up to 100W, up to 40Gb/s of data performance, and up to 8K of video capability
• Versatile Connections: connect to millions of docks, displays, eGPUs, PCIe expansion, external SSDs, RAID storage, and other accessories
• Powerful: Certified safe delivery of up to 100 watts of power/charging from docks, adapters, and other devices
• Stunning visuals: connect up to an 8K Thunderbolt or USB-C display
The OWC Thunderbolt 4 Cable fully supports all the features of Thunderbolt 4 and USB4, while also being fully backward compatible with Thunderbolt 3 and USB 3 hosts and devices. It’s truly the universal Thunderbolt / USB-C connection cable.
MacDailyNews Note: The 0.80 m (2.62 ft.) OWC Thunderbolt 4 / USB-C Cable is available now for $27.99. More info: here.
3 Comments
I didn’t even know there was a real difference between 3 and 4, or 2 and 1 for that matter.
Thunderbolt, USB4, USB-C – come on guys, let’s have some consistency!
Good old PC geeks. USB- A, USB2, USB3, USB3.1, USB-C, then back to USB4. Use letters or numbers and be consistent. Apparently they cannot.
If you had bothered to read the USB specification, it is very logical.
Generations of functional updates are numbered, with major and minor updates denoted with whole numbers or decimals, respectively. EXACTLY LIKE APPLE SOFTWARE.
Full size connectors are lettered A, B, C. Then the mobile phone industry asked for smaller connections and the Mini and Micro USB connections were defined. Too difficult for you?
Let’s compare USB naming conventions to the iPhone. First Jobs rolled out the plain iPhone. Then suddenly there was a big push to sell the 3 and the 3GS, which coincided with AT&T’s rollout of 3rd generation GSM network. Then Apple decided it would support Verizon’s antiquated but large CDMA network so the antennagate 4 was released with cute rubber bands. Then imitating the Intel tick-tock release cycle, Apple started doing S models. Then Apple lost the plot. It skipped the iPhone 9 and decided roman numerals were cool again. The Notch generations have brought forth the X, XR, whatever that is supposed to mean. But then the genius Apple marketing schmucks went back to 11 and 12 numerical denominations. Apple uses up old hardware with their Special Edition closeout models too. Then we have mini and max and pro models, whatever that is supposed to mean. iOS is a pathetic excuse for a professional operating system, but there you go. Marketing hype over clear consistent precise product naming.
Apple is the mess, not USB.