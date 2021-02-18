OWC eliminates confusion with new all-in-one Thunderbolt 4/USB-C Cable

Take the guesswork out of what cables you need for your entire technology setup. The OWC Thunderbolt 4/USB-C Cable is a plug and play safe solution for connecting any Mac, iPad, or any other device with a Thunderbolt 3, Thunderbolt 4, USB-C, or USB4 port to any device, display, or power supply with Thunderbolt 3, Thunderbolt 4, USB-C, or USB4 port. With lab test certified 100% universal USB-C compatibility and performance, whatever your devices – this Type C to Type C connection solution ensures you’ll always have the right cable that simply works.

With the latest full DisplayPort capability, the OWC Thunderbolt 4 / USB-C Cable is ready to connect to the latest and future Thunderbolt and USB-C displays for incredible 4K, 5K, 6K, and even up to 8K HDR resolution. You’ll always get the full capability from source to display with this high-performance OWC cable.

When you need to power your machine and/or charge your devices, the OWC Thunderbolt 4 / USB-C Cable is test certified to safely deliver up to 100W of power. Whether connected to a docking station or any other USB-C power supply device, this premium, multi-function cable is built to reliably deliver the power your digital life demands.

Highlights

• 100% USB-C Compatible: connect to today’s, tomorrow’s, and yesterday’s Macs, iPads, and other devices with a Thunderbolt 3, Thunderbolt 4, USB-C, or USB4 port

• Certified for All Uses: enjoy lab test certified safe power delivery up to 100W, up to 40Gb/s of data performance, and up to 8K of video capability

• Versatile Connections: connect to millions of docks, displays, eGPUs, PCIe expansion, external SSDs, RAID storage, and other accessories

• Powerful: Certified safe delivery of up to 100 watts of power/charging from docks, adapters, and other devices

• Stunning visuals: connect up to an 8K Thunderbolt or USB-C display

The OWC Thunderbolt 4 Cable fully supports all the features of Thunderbolt 4 and USB4, while also being fully backward compatible with Thunderbolt 3 and USB 3 hosts and devices. It’s truly the universal Thunderbolt / USB-C connection cable.

MacDailyNews Note: The 0.80 m (2.62 ft.) OWC Thunderbolt 4 / USB-C Cable is available now for $27.99. More info: here.