Claire Danes to star in Apple TV+ series ‘Essex Serpent’

Claire Danes has signed on for the starring role in the upcoming Apple TV+ drama series “The Essex Serpent,” Variety reports.

Joe Otterson for Variety:

Danes takes over the role from Keira Knightley, whose exit from the project was reported back in October.

The series is based on the book of the same name by Sarah Perry. It follows newly widowed Cora (Danes) who, having being released from an abusive marriage, relocates from Victorian London to the small village of Aldwinter in Essex, intrigued by a local superstition that a mythical creature known as the Essex Serpent has returned to the area.

Danes is one of the most celebrated actresses working today. She is a four-time Golden Globe winner and a three-time Emmy winner.