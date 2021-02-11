Who will build the Apple Car? Several candidates are in the running

Apple’s Project Titan to build an electric vehicle has shined the spotlight on several potential manufacturing partners capable of building an “Apple Car.”

Apple is moving forward with self-driving car technology and is targeting 2024 to start production of a passenger vehicle that could include its own breakthrough battery technology, Reuters reported in December, citing “people familiar with the matter.”

Debby Wu, River Davis, Gabrielle Coppola, and Kyunghee Park for Bloomberg News:

The secret project has gained momentum in recent months, adding multiple former Tesla Inc. executives, gaining the supervision of Apple’s top artificial intelligence executive and ramping up road tests. The initiative, known as Project Titan inside Apple, is attracting intense interest because of its potential to upend the automotive industry and supply chains, much like the iPhone did to the smartphone market. If and when Apple commits to building a car, it is likely to seek multiple partners — including a major one to assemble the vehicle and many others to supply key components. The following companies — whose representatives declined to comment — are possible candidates: • Foxconn

• Magna

• Hyundai or Kia

• Nissan

• Stellantis

MacDailyNews Take: Of course, at this early date, with “Apple Car” years away from launch, there are even more potential candidates for building the vehicle(s), including BMW, Volkswagen, Ford, General Motors, Tesla, and Honda.