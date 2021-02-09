Apple releases macOS Big Sur 11.2.1

Apple today released macOS Big Sur 11.2.1 which requires a restart and addresses an issue that may prevent the battery from charging in some 2016 and 2017 MacBook Pro models.

Some features may not be available for all regions, or on all Apple devices.

For more detailed information about this update, please visit: https://support.apple.com/kb/HT211896

For detailed information about the security content of this update, please visit: https://support.apple.com/kb/HT201222

MacDailyNews Take: No issues here. Snappy, too!