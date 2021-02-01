Nvidia GeForce Now updated with native Apple Silicon Mac support

Nvidia’s game-streaming service “GeForce Now” has been updated to work with Apple Silicon Macs. GeForce Now allows Mac and MacBook users to play games made for Windows without requiring hardware upgrades or using Boot Camp, by rendering gameplay on cloud servers and streaming the video directly to the user’s computer.

Malcolm Owen for AppleInsider:

The release notes for GeForce Now 2.0.27 cover a number of support changes, chiefly adding beta support for Google Chrome, to enable gaming from an account without installing any dedicated apps.

One change spotted by XDA-Developers relates to the GeForce Now client’s support in macOS. In the update, Nvidia has extended support to make the client work on Macs with Apple Silicon, using the M1 system-on-chip.

This means users with a new Mac mini, 13-inch MacBook Pro, or MacBook Air that uses the M1 can install and run the client in the same way as Intel Mac users, and without needing to use a browser for access. Previously it was possible to play on GeForce Now using the client on an M1 Mac, but it would run through Rosetta 2. Under the latest update, it runs as a native Apple Silicon app.