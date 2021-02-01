Apple releases macOS Big Sur 11.2

Apple today released macOS Big Sur 11.2 which improves Bluetooth reliability and fixes the following issues:
• External displays may show a black screen when connected to a Mac mini (M1, 2020) using an HDMI to DVI converter
• Edits to Apple ProRAW photos in the Photos app may not save
• iCloud Drive could turn off after disabling the iCloud Drive Desktop & Documents Folders option
• System Preferences may not unlock when entering your administrator password
• Globe key may not display the Emoji & Symbols pane when pressed
Some features may not be available for all regions, or on all Apple devices.
For more detailed information about this update, please visit: https://support.apple.com/kb/HT211896
For detailed information about the security content of this update, please visit: https://support.apple.com/kb/HT201222
MacDailyNews Take: Plus, it’s schnappy, too!
6 Comments
Update on MacBook Pro (late 2013) and 2019 IiMac both failed with kernel 8 crash
Hmmm. Updated my 2019 iMac just now, without any issues…
Thanks Fincher,
I’ll wait until I see others try it and succeed. I also have a recent MacBookPro plus a late 2013 model too.
Is anyone else having trouble with auto spellcheck and/or the contextual menu not always appearing in Big Sur Messages? This occurs on both a mid 2020 Intel MBP, as well as a new, completely clean install on the latest M1 MBAir. Only in Big Sur. Be great if this fixes it…
I like a lot of things about Big Sur, but it’s been buggy for me like no other upgrade I recall in some time.
11.2, meaning that we’ll have a macOS v12 later this year?
Got my M1 Mini last week (16GB RAM, 1TB HD) and worked like a dream.
Was a Beta user before so did the same and just this morning disabled it. Hope this release is more stable than the Beta I had.