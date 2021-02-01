Apple releases macOS Big Sur 11.2

6 Comments

Apple today released macOS Big Sur 11.2 which improves Bluetooth reliability and fixes the following issues:

• External displays may show a black screen when connected to a Mac mini (M1, 2020) using an HDMI to DVI converter
• Edits to Apple ProRAW photos in the Photos app may not save
• iCloud Drive could turn off after disabling the iCloud Drive Desktop & Documents Folders option
• System Preferences may not unlock when entering your administrator password
• Globe key may not display the Emoji & Symbols pane when pressed

Some features may not be available for all regions, or on all Apple devices.

For more detailed information about this update, please visit: https://support.apple.com/kb/HT211896
 For detailed information about the security content of this update, please visit: https://support.apple.com/kb/HT201222

MacDailyNews Take: Plus, it’s schnappy, too!

6 Comments

  3. Is anyone else having trouble with auto spellcheck and/or the contextual menu not always appearing in Big Sur Messages? This occurs on both a mid 2020 Intel MBP, as well as a new, completely clean install on the latest M1 MBAir. Only in Big Sur. Be great if this fixes it…

    I like a lot of things about Big Sur, but it’s been buggy for me like no other upgrade I recall in some time.

    Reply

  5. Got my M1 Mini last week (16GB RAM, 1TB HD) and worked like a dream.

    Was a Beta user before so did the same and just this morning disabled it. Hope this release is more stable than the Beta I had.

    Reply

Reader Feedback

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Tags: