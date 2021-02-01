Apple releases macOS Big Sur 11.2

Apple today released macOS Big Sur 11.2 which improves Bluetooth reliability and fixes the following issues:

• External displays may show a black screen when connected to a Mac mini (M1, 2020) using an HDMI to DVI converter

• Edits to Apple ProRAW photos in the Photos app may not save

• iCloud Drive could turn off after disabling the iCloud Drive Desktop & Documents Folders option

• System Preferences may not unlock when entering your administrator password

• Globe key may not display the Emoji & Symbols pane when pressed

Some features may not be available for all regions, or on all Apple devices.

For more detailed information about this update, please visit: https://support.apple.com/kb/HT211896

For detailed information about the security content of this update, please visit: https://support.apple.com/kb/HT201222

