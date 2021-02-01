Apple tops Fortune’s ‘World’s Most Admired Companies’ list for the 14th consecutive year

Apple tops Fortune’s 2021 ‘World’s Most Admired Companies’ list for the 14th consecutive year. The list is based on Fortune’s poll of some 3,800 corporate executives, directors, and analysts.

Fortune’s Top 10 World’s Most Admired Companies:

1. Apple

2. Amazon

3. Microsoft

4. Walt Disney

5. Starbucks

6. Berkshire Hathaway

7. Alphabet

8. JPMorgan Chase

9. Netflix

10. Costco Wholesale

Apple ranked No.1 in the following key attributes of reputation:

• People Management

• Use of Corporate Assets

• Social Responsibility

• Quality of Management

• Financial Soundness

• Long-Term Investment Value

• Quality of Products/Services

• Global Competitiveness

Fortune:

After a year in which humanity leaned more heavily than ever on tech giants—to connect, entertain, and even feed us in a time of isolation—it’s fitting that Apple, Amazon, and Microsoft hold the top three spots in Fortune’s ranking of corporate reputation. Apple, the premier personal-tech provider, tops the roster for the 14th year in a row, based on our poll of some 3,800 corporate executives, directors, and analysts. Elsewhere on our All-Stars list, companies that became even more essential during the pandemic were among the biggest movers. Streaming juggernaut Netflix returned to the top 10. Big-box giant Walmart (No. 11) and Target (No. 17) earned their highest rankings since 2011 and 2008, respectively. And chipmaker Nvidia, medical supplier Abbott Laboratories, and fintech pioneer PayPal each made their Top 50 debut.

MacDailyNews Take: Fortune’s ‘World’s Most Admired Companies’ list has No.1 correct, at least.