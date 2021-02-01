Apple tops Fortune’s ‘World’s Most Admired Companies’ list for the 14th consecutive year

Apple tops Fortune’s 2021 ‘World’s Most Admired Companies’ list for the 14th consecutive year. The list is based on Fortune’s poll of some 3,800 corporate executives, directors, and analysts.
Fortune’s Top 10 World’s Most Admired Companies:
1. Apple
2. Amazon
3. Microsoft
4. Walt Disney
5. Starbucks
6. Berkshire Hathaway
7. Alphabet
8. JPMorgan Chase
9. Netflix
10. Costco Wholesale
Apple ranked No.1 in the following key attributes of reputation:
• People Management
• Use of Corporate Assets
• Social Responsibility
• Quality of Management
• Financial Soundness
• Long-Term Investment Value
• Quality of Products/Services
• Global Competitiveness
After a year in which humanity leaned more heavily than ever on tech giants—to connect, entertain, and even feed us in a time of isolation—it’s fitting that Apple, Amazon, and Microsoft hold the top three spots in Fortune’s ranking of corporate reputation.
Apple, the premier personal-tech provider, tops the roster for the 14th year in a row, based on our poll of some 3,800 corporate executives, directors, and analysts.
Elsewhere on our All-Stars list, companies that became even more essential during the pandemic were among the biggest movers. Streaming juggernaut Netflix returned to the top 10. Big-box giant Walmart (No. 11) and Target (No. 17) earned their highest rankings since 2011 and 2008, respectively. And chipmaker Nvidia, medical supplier Abbott Laboratories, and fintech pioneer PayPal each made their Top 50 debut.
MacDailyNews Take: Fortune’s ‘World’s Most Admired Companies’ list has No.1 correct, at least.
4 Comments
Yahoo, don’t you just love it.
“The list is based on Fortune’s poll of some 3,800 corporate executives, directors, and analysts.” So, in other words, meaningless poll. It’s like saying Biden is World’s Most Admired President based on a poll of CNN media masturbators #MeToobin like little Brian Stelter, Don Lemon, Chris Cuomo, et al. or, so some don’t get their panties in a bunch, reverse it to Trump and list some of his typical supporters.
How do you propose to determine the World’s Most Admired Company without asking opinion leaders which company they admire?
Wait a minute…Michelle says it’s a good prize and I deserved it (even though I learned later that shooting missiles was fun).