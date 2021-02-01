Forbes: I finally subscribed to Apple TV+, and it’s already been worth it

Forbes’ sensior contributor Paul Tassi has been resisting the urge to subscribe to Apple TV+ for over a year now, as he’s “already drowning in them between Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Prime, HBO Max and now Disney+.” However, he finally had too many Apple TV+ shows recommended to him, so he took the plunge and liked what he saw.

Paul Tassi for Forbes:

At only $5 for a the month (and I may still be on the free trial portion), I have to say that I think the service has already been worth it… Here are the five shows I’ve consumed already in just under two weeks, ranked by how good I think they’ve been:

1. Ted Lasso: I mean, what else did you think was going to be number one? Far and away I had this show recommended to me over everything else, and it’s no wonder why this is quickly becoming the flagship offering of the service.

2. Servant: Many people missed the phase where M. Night Shyamalan started to be involved in good horror projects again, and Servant is no exception.

3. Defending Jacob: One of the best shows in this genre in quite some time.

4. The Morning Show: In a time in their careers when all these actors could be coasting, Jen Aniston, Reese Witherspoon, Steve Carell and Billy Crudup are really going at 110% here, and it’s the best work I’ve seen from any of them in years.

5. Mythic Quest: I found the humor pretty grating at first, but I warmed up to it over time, and it does boast two stellar standalone episodes, its fifth one, about the development of a separate franchise over the decades, and its finale, filmed in quarantine lockdown in an incredibly creative fashion.

I know I have more to sample from See to Dickinson to For All Mankind. But what Apple has done at this point is convince me that its future shows should have promise too, considering I’ve already found four great ones and one pretty good one in the first five entries I tried.