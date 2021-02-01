Forbes: I finally subscribed to Apple TV+, and it’s already been worth it

Forbes’ sensior contributor Paul Tassi has been resisting the urge to subscribe to Apple TV+ for over a year now, as he’s “already drowning in them between Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Prime, HBO Max and now Disney+.” However, he finally had too many Apple TV+ shows recommended to him, so he took the plunge and liked what he saw.
At only $5 for a the month (and I may still be on the free trial portion), I have to say that I think the service has already been worth it… Here are the five shows I’ve consumed already in just under two weeks, ranked by how good I think they’ve been:
1. Ted Lasso: I mean, what else did you think was going to be number one? Far and away I had this show recommended to me over everything else, and it’s no wonder why this is quickly becoming the flagship offering of the service.
2. Servant: Many people missed the phase where M. Night Shyamalan started to be involved in good horror projects again, and Servant is no exception.
3. Defending Jacob: One of the best shows in this genre in quite some time.
4. The Morning Show: In a time in their careers when all these actors could be coasting, Jen Aniston, Reese Witherspoon, Steve Carell and Billy Crudup are really going at 110% here, and it’s the best work I’ve seen from any of them in years.
5. Mythic Quest: I found the humor pretty grating at first, but I warmed up to it over time, and it does boast two stellar standalone episodes, its fifth one, about the development of a separate franchise over the decades, and its finale, filmed in quarantine lockdown in an incredibly creative fashion.
I know I have more to sample from See to Dickinson to For All Mankind. But what Apple has done at this point is convince me that its future shows should have promise too, considering I’ve already found four great ones and one pretty good one in the first five entries I tried.
MacDailyNews Take: Slowly, but surely Apple TV+ is reeling them in. As world spreads, Apple TV+ usage, and eventually paying subscriptions, will snowball! See the full list of what’s available on Apple TV+ via Reelgood here.
7 Comments
Apple TV+ is a flaming woke bag of crap, and unpalatable even for free. The numbers bear it out.
It needs more ideological diversity of programming or it will continue to die, even for free.
My guess is apple will not diversify it’s programming, and this so far has been a bigger waste of money/sink than hiring Angela.
Zombie – Just curious to know which shows or specials on AppleTV+ are too “woke” for you? Do you feel the same way about the other cable/streaming services? I really am curious to know…
Every show stuffs it into some scenes, even when it makes no sense. That’s my problem. So I couldn’t make it through 5 minutes of the morning show, the dear Oprah, Central Park, dickeinson, etc. that clearly (and quite rightly) have a woke bent. I don’t have a problem with woke stuff. It’s a legitimate ideological point of view and can be fun and entertaining.
For example, Star Trek (I know it’s on a different network, but just to make the point) has ALWAYS been woke. If you dont like it, you dont like Star Trek, move along. Although this last season making and issue of how to call people with pronouns 1000 years in the future was handled like crap because it just wouldn’t be an issue 1000 years from now; and apparently Michael, despite being a train Vulcan, drops into over emotional tear tests at the sight of every other human being…
So I dont have a problem with leftist/woke media, again, legit point of view. I have a problem that it’s THE ONLY point of view, and they shove it even in programming where it has no place and/or is outright insulting in context. For example, in all man kind keeps shoving it in. Particularly it’s to an insulting point rewriting what things were like in the past with a modern woke view. Even things like Home, which you would think would be about cool homes, it’s mostly about social justice warrior stuff. Some of it is stuffed in at least half of the amazing story episodes.
No wonder you’re called zombie. Dead wrong.
There are not many programs, but I am addicted to Servant, Mythic Quest is great, and See was absolutely superb.
Ideological diversity no one cares, is it a good story rule number one, PBS across all public channels in all states in America has always been the best deal over time, Justin Wilson could only have come about on public TV.
Absolute profit has always been the killer of good programing…
On the other hand, commercial television has occasionally produced some wonderful dramas and comedies – “The Wire,” “E.R”, “Friends”, “The Sopranos”, “Star Trek,” etc.