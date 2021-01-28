Facebook preps antitrust lawsuit against Apple for allowing users to protect their privacy

According to The Information, via MacRumors, Facebook is preparing to launch an antitrust lawsuit against Apple for alleged anticompetitive behavior, particularly regarding App Tracking Transparency and iMessage.
Hartley Charlton for MacRumors:
The antitrust lawsuit would contend that Apple has abused its power in the smartphone industry by enforcing App Store rules that Apple itself supposedly does not have to follow. Within this, the case would argue rules such as the requirement that developers use Apple’s own in-app payment service, make it harder to compete in areas such as gaming, messaging, and shopping.
iOS 14’s App Tracking Transparency feature, which allows users to opt-out of being tracked via an on-screen prompt, is believed to be central to Facebook’s case. Facebook alleges that the prompts are unfair because they do not appear for Apple’s own apps, offering it a competitive advantage.
In addition to App Tracking Transparency, Facebook is expected to focus on Apple’s refusal to allow third-party messaging apps to be installed as the default option on iPhones and iPads. The company lobbied Apple to allow users to choose Facebook’s Messenger app as the default on iOS instead of iMessage in September last year, and it now claims that Apple disallows other messaging apps to be set as default in an effort to prevent people from switching to competing smartphone brands.
MacDailyNews Take: Uh, Facebook, Apple’s apps do not track users or share data for advertising purposes which seems like a weak, as in nonexistent, foundation for an antitrust lawsuit against Apple.
Suing Apple for allowing users to protect their privacy seems like a losing position – to anyone not named Mark Zuckerberg, it seems.
By the way, all of these “social media” platforms – Twitter, Parler, Facebook – are cancers on society. They are clearly eating society from the inside out. There’s something unsavory within human nature that “digital distance” amplifies to the point of disgust.
If you quit these cancers you will quickly realize what they are and what they do. You will be happier and healthier to have excised them from your life.
We haven’t had personal Twitter or Facebook accounts for many years now. And very happily so. — MacDailyNews, January 9, 2021
The bottom line: Mark Zuckerberg was smart enough to steal the idea for Facebook, but isn’t smart enough to run Facebook without trampling his users’ privacy.
10 Comments
By the same token, Apple could sue Facebook for using Zuckerberg’s face to intimidate Congress.
“The antitrust lawsuit would contend that Apple has abused its power in the smartphone industry by enforcing App Store rules that Apple itself supposedly does not have to follow.”
No more than Big Tech Facebook picking and choosing winners and losers in the Free Speech debate based on the correct political ideology! Give me a break MotherZucker!
“By the way, all of these “social media” platforms – Twitter, Parler, Facebook – are cancers on society. They are clearly eating society from the inside out.”
Add Apple’s iPhone to the list and every other phone, smart or otherwise, that has a video camera/camera to add to the fire the fuel of discourse by allowing idiots to whip out that technology and capture a snippit of an unfinished story that the masturbating media runs with. Media, there’s another cancer on society, followed closely by Hollywood entertainment, musicians, and sports athletes.
Get rid of them all. It may not make the world a better place, but it sure would clear up the stink.
Shouldn’t you be far from civilization prepping for the zombie apocalypse that never happens?
This lizard needs a good spanking.
Reduce Facebook’s to a web address on iOS within a browser, no apps, you don’t have to do business with them no government can make do so, it isn’t Facebook’s right.
Apple do not waste anymore time with them treat them like FLASH on the iPhone.
Mark Suckerberg should form ‘STEALING CLUBS'” with members like China Beijing Biden, Obamagate to steal an election and user private data. The lizard has to face consequences some day. furthermore, the lizard wants to reform criminal, immigrants for $350 million, besides $400 million in interfere election. Oh my, the power of money can buy presidency.
Get over it. The most secure election ever is over. Your chosen one lost (in spite of all his whining and crying). The prophecy did not come to pass. Comrade Trump did not rise up and smite the unfaithful. Hoards of Satan-worshipping, pedophile, baby-eating, celebrities are still roaming the streets freely, inciting your fellow peace-loving cultists to violence. Can we move on?
Wait a sec — unverified mail-in ballots by the tens of millions was the most secure ever? Most countries have election security extremely high. The US does not.
Apple could create a perfect voting system that would guarantee one person, one vote, that I would love.
I think MDN needs to look at the brain dead right wing cancer it allows on it’s own site. If it ain’t about Apple it needs to be jettisoned – fast.
Oh c’mon ferarius…..I can’t wait for $4/gal gas when sleepy joe really gets rollin…by ’22 it will be over $5/gal….