IDC: Apple’s Mac grows rapidly to take 23% market share in U.S. enterprise

In IDC’s inaugural “Worldwide Unified Endpoint Management Software for Apple Devices 2021 Vendor Assessment,” it’s revealed that Apple’s indomitable Mac is taking market share hand over fist in the U.S. enterprise market.
“Strong support for Apple devices — Macs as well as iPhones, iPads, and Apple TVs — is becoming a must-have function for UEM software providers,” says Phil Hochmuth, program vice president, Enterprise Mobility and Client Endpoint Management, IDC. “Growth in Mac usage among business users, especially for employees working remotely and given their choice of PC device, is pushing more businesses to formally adopt management tools and strategies around macOS, along with iOS/iPadOS and tvOS.”
Jamf:
The vendor assessment report states, “The Adoption of Mac usage in the enterprise (1,000+ employees) is growing by many measures. In the United States, average penetration of macOS devices is around 23%, compared with 17% in 2019.”
The report continues, “Macs, of course, are not the entire story around Apple devices in the enterprise. According to IDC’s 2020 enterprise survey, iPhones account for 49% of the smartphone installed base among U.S. enterprises, and iPads make up the majority of tablets used in business. The proliferation of Apple devices — macOS devices, as well as iPhones, iPads, and Apple TV — in business is causing many organizations to rethink their approach to overall endpoint provisioning, management, and security.”
MacDailyNews Take: Now, with 23% Mac market share, nearly 1 in 4 personal computers in U.S. enterprise is a superior Macintosh.
Quality, reliability, and value win out in the end.
Told ya so, long ago:
“As we have always said, even as many short-sightedly waved (and continue to wave) the white flag, the war is not over. And, yes, we shall prevail… No company is invincible. Not even Microsoft.” — MacDailyNews, January 10, 2005
11 Comments
BOOM!
Make a server for small to medium size companies looking get away from double talking IT people, to go along with a new better router and Apple would get 1/3 of the market, the higher paying upper end.
Content (video, TV, movies) isn’t going to get it.
Apple needs to restore the server OS back to its former glory.
I would like to see the breakdown on that stat. I doubt we are talking anywhere near 23% of computers used are Mac based. That isn’t going to be the case.
Market share is realitively easy to calculate compared to number of users. Obviously the number of units sold is one factor, but another is how long they are used for. If you’re going to count the types of computer in use, how would you define it? Used once per day? Visiting web sites? Still functioning but left in a cupboard?
I switched to 100% Mac at work at the beginning of the pandemic (I used both PC and Mac before the pandemic). I couldn’t be happier. My Mac is always reliable, never crashes! I also have more control in terms of what apps to install and update (no Admin necessary). Will never touch PC again.
The M1-Effect will soon add more bravo to this situ!
(Such moves, like this, harken back at bit to the new all-in-one iMac.)
Wow. I’ve thought for decades that if Mac share ever got high enough, (maybe 25%) windows would become impossible to justify and would colapse in the market. After all this time could it be happening?
Intel should be very worried. If market share is being gained by an operating system other than Windows and not reliant on Intel chips, how is their business going to be affected?
Simple. Many of us have been waiting for worthy Intel chips. They really never came until the very end, and they were hot and fan-happy.
My 2013 MBP i7 has been a beast, and still kind of is. The trackpad died and I got an early 2020 MBA with a Core i7 which is comparable to the 2013 Core i7.
Then, when I saw the M1 specs, I decided I needed one for me and one for my daughter (both MacBook Airs). The M1 destroys Intel, at least in comparable specs, both in CPU ability and GPU ability.
I’ll revisit the Mx series when they release a high end, but I finally have a laptop that destroys my 2013 MBP and does so without a fan.
As a very longtime reader of MDN, it is wonderful to see the tide turning to Mac in a huge way.
I wouldn’t use a Windohs computer if you paid me to do so.
Onward and upward!