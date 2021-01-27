IDC: Apple’s Mac grows rapidly to take 23% market share in U.S. enterprise

In IDC’s inaugural “Worldwide Unified Endpoint Management Software for Apple Devices 2021 Vendor Assessment,” it’s revealed that Apple’s indomitable Mac is taking market share hand over fist in the U.S. enterprise market.

“Strong support for Apple devices — Macs as well as iPhones, iPads, and Apple TVs — is becoming a must-have function for UEM software providers,” says Phil Hochmuth, program vice president, Enterprise Mobility and Client Endpoint Management, IDC. “Growth in Mac usage among business users, especially for employees working remotely and given their choice of PC device, is pushing more businesses to formally adopt management tools and strategies around macOS, along with iOS/iPadOS and tvOS.”

The vendor assessment report states, “The Adoption of Mac usage in the enterprise (1,000+ employees) is growing by many measures. In the United States, average penetration of macOS devices is around 23%, compared with 17% in 2019.” The report continues, “Macs, of course, are not the entire story around Apple devices in the enterprise. According to IDC’s 2020 enterprise survey, iPhones account for 49% of the smartphone installed base among U.S. enterprises, and iPads make up the majority of tablets used in business. The proliferation of Apple devices — macOS devices, as well as iPhones, iPads, and Apple TV — in business is causing many organizations to rethink their approach to overall endpoint provisioning, management, and security.”

MacDailyNews Take: Now, with 23% Mac market share, nearly 1 in 4 personal computers in U.S. enterprise is a superior Macintosh.

Quality, reliability, and value win out in the end.

Told ya so, long ago:

“As we have always said, even as many short-sightedly waved (and continue to wave) the white flag, the war is not over. And, yes, we shall prevail… No company is invincible. Not even Microsoft.” — MacDailyNews, January 10, 2005