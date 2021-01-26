Apple’s iPhone sales in India up 100% year-on-year

According to research firms Counterpoint and CyberMedia, Apple’s iPhone sales totaled more than 1.5 million iPhones in India in fiscal Q121 (holiday quarter 2020), up 100% year-over-year, making this Apple’s best quarter so far in the world’s largest smartphone market.

Manish Singh for TechCrunch:

When Apple reports its earnings on Wednesday, you can expect mentions of India on the call.

Thanks to the improved sales of older generation iPhone 11, iPhone XR, iPhone 12 and the newer iPhone SE, Apple doubled its market share in India to 4% in the quarter, the research firms said.

Overall, Apple shipped more than 3.2 million iPhone units in India in 2020, up 60% year-on-year, Counterpoint said.

The shipment growth comes months after Apple launched its online store in the country and offered customers a wide-range of financing and upgrade options, AppleCare+, and lucrative perks such as a free set of AirPods with the purchase of iPhone 11. The company plans to open its first physical retail store in the country later this year.