Apple supplier TSMC puts isolates Taiwan employees over COVID-19 outbreak fears

A new report explains that Taiwan is being hit by another round of COVID-19 cases. Apple supplier TSMC is implementing strict new protocols to which employees must adhere.

Jack Purcher for Patently Apple:

TSMC announced today that employees who have visited the Ministry of Taoyuan Hospital for medical treatment or consultation won’t be able to enter their factory as the hospital is experiencing an expanded cluster of COVID-19 cases. The Central Epidemic Command Center announced yesterday that contacts related to Taoyuan from the 6th to the 19th will have to now live in isolation for 14 days. It is estimated that nearly 5,000 people will be enrolled in the quarantine period. They will be inspected and undergo 7 days of independent health management. TSMC’s plant in Taoyuan makes Apple processors.

MacDailyNews Take: More about the prevention measures that TSMC is implementing in repose to this COVID-19 flareup in the full article. Be safe, everyone!