Apple shares hit new all-time closing high

In Nasdaq trading today, shares of Apple Inc. (AAPL) rose $0.24, or 0.17%, to $143.16, a new all-time closing high. During trading yesterday, Apple reached a new all-time intraday high of $145.09.

Apple’s 52-week low stands at $53.15.

Today’s trading volume for AAPL shares was 90,636,757 versus Apple’s average trading volume of 109,863,603 shares. Apple’s PE Ratio currently stands at 43.65.

Apple currently has a market value of $2.408 trillion, making it the world’s most valuable company.

The top five U.S. publicly-traded companies, based on market value:

1. Apple (AAPL) – $2.408T

2. Microsoft (MSFT) – $1.757T

3. Amazon (AMZN) – $1.669T

4. Alphabet (GOOGL) – $1.292T

5. Tesla (TSLA) – $837.082B

Selected companies’ current market values:

• Facebook (FB) – $803.360B

• Taiwan Semi (TSM) – $569.050B

• Berkshire Hathaway (BRKA) – $543.690B

• Walmart (WMT) – $417.349B

• Disney (DIS) – $307.626B

• Netflix (NFLX) – $248.258B

• Intel (INTC) – $224.318B

• Adobe (ADBE) – $227.995B

• Cisco (CSCO) – $191.247B

• SoftBank (SFTBF) – $151.100B

• Sony (SNE) – $123.228B

• Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) – $114.037B

• IBM (IBM) – $109.146B

• Spotify (SPOT) – $63.892B

• Dell (DELL) – $57.008B

• Twitter (TWTR) – $39.505B

• Hewlett-Packard (HPQ) – $31.751B

• Nokia (NOK) – $25.521B

• SiriusXM (SIRI) – $27.834B

• BlackBerry (BB) – $10.634B

• Sonos (SONO) – $3.252B

• RealNetworks (RNWK) – $89.566M

MacDailyNews Note: As always, we'll bring you Apple's earnings results as soon as they're available – just check our home page right around 4:30pm EDT on January 27th for Apple's fiscal Q121 results. We'll also cover Apple's conference call with live notes, as usual. That link will appear on our home page around 4:45pm EDT that same day.