Apple shares hit new all-time closing high

In Nasdaq trading today, shares of Apple Inc. (AAPL) rose $0.24, or 0.17%, to $143.16, a new all-time closing high. During trading yesterday, Apple reached a new all-time intraday high of $145.09.
Apple’s 52-week low stands at $53.15.
Today’s trading volume for AAPL shares was 90,636,757 versus Apple’s average trading volume of 109,863,603 shares. Apple’s PE Ratio currently stands at 43.65.
Apple currently has a market value of $2.408 trillion, making it the world’s most valuable company.
The top five U.S. publicly-traded companies, based on market value:
1. Apple (AAPL) – $2.408T
2. Microsoft (MSFT) – $1.757T
3. Amazon (AMZN) – $1.669T
4. Alphabet (GOOGL) – $1.292T
5. Tesla (TSLA) – $837.082B
Selected companies’ current market values:
• Facebook (FB) – $803.360B
• Taiwan Semi (TSM) – $569.050B
• Berkshire Hathaway (BRKA) – $543.690B
• Walmart (WMT) – $417.349B
• Disney (DIS) – $307.626B
• Netflix (NFLX) – $248.258B
• Intel (INTC) – $224.318B
• Adobe (ADBE) – $227.995B
• Cisco (CSCO) – $191.247B
• SoftBank (SFTBF) – $151.100B
• Sony (SNE) – $123.228B
• Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) – $114.037B
• IBM (IBM) – $109.146B
• Spotify (SPOT) – $63.892B
• Dell (DELL) – $57.008B
• Twitter (TWTR) – $39.505B
• Hewlett-Packard (HPQ) – $31.751B
• Nokia (NOK) – $25.521B
• SiriusXM (SIRI) – $27.834B
• BlackBerry (BB) – $10.634B
• Sonos (SONO) – $3.252B
• RealNetworks (RNWK) – $89.566M
Apple all-time high (AAPL) via NASDAQ here.
5 Comments
I never tire of this story
They sky’s the limit. Keep climbing Apple!
I should have invested in a growth stock.
