Apple’s iOS 14.4 fixes three security bugs ‘may have been actively exploited’

Apple on Tuesday released iOS 14.4 and iPadOS 14.4 with security fixes for three bugs which “may have been actively exploited,” the company said in its security update pages for iOS and iPadOS 14.4 (here).

Zack Whittaker for TechCrunch:

Details of the vulnerabilities are scarce, and an Apple spokesperson declined to comment beyond what’s in the advisory.

It’s not known who is actively exploiting the vulnerabilities, or who might have fallen victim. Apple did not say if the attack was targeted against a small subset of users or if it was a wider attack. Apple granted anonymity to the individual who submitted the bug, the advisory said.

Apple said additional details would be available soon, but did not say when.