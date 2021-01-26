Apple releases iOS 14.4 and iPadOS 14.4

Apple today released iOS 14.4 and iPadOS 14.4 which includes the following improvements for your iPhone and iPad:

• Smaller QR codes can be recognized by Camera
• Option to classify Bluetooth device type in Settings for correct identification of headphones for audio notifications
• Notifications for when the camera on your iPhone is unable to be verified as a new, genuine Apple camera in iPhone 12, iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max

This release also fixes the following issues:
• Image artifacts could appear in HDR photos taken with iPhone 12 Pro
• Fitness widget may not display updated Activity data
• Typing may be delayed and word suggestions may not appear in the keyboard
• The keyboard may not come up in the correct language in Messages
• Audio stories from the News app in CarPlay may not resume after being paused for spoken directions or Siri
• Enabling Switch Control in Accessibility may prevent phone calls from being answered from the Lock Screen

For information on the security content of Apple software updates, please visit this website:
https://support.apple.com/kb/HT201222

MacDailyNews Take: Yes, it’s snappy, too!

