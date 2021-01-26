Apple releases watchOS 7.3

Apple today released watchOS 7.3 which includes new features like “Time to Walk” for Apple Fitness+, improvements, and bug fixes.

New features, improvements, and bug fixes in watchOS 7.3 include:

• Unity watch face — inspired by the colors of the Pan-African Flag, the shapes change throughout the day as you move creating a face that’s unique to you

• Time to Walk for Apple Fitness+ subscribers — an audio experience in the Workout app where guests share inspiring stories as you walk

• ECG app on Apple Watch Series 4 or later in Japan, Mayotte, Philippines, and Thailand

• Irregular heart rhythm notifications in Japan, Mayotte, Philippines, Taiwan, and Thailand

• Fix for an issue where Control Center and Notification Center may be unresponsive when Zoom is enabled

For information on the security content of Apple software updates, please visit this website:

https://support.apple.com/kb/HT201222