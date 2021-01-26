Apple releases watchOS 7.3

1 Comment

Apple today released watchOS 7.3 which includes new features like “Time to Walk” for Apple Fitness+, improvements, and bug fixes.

Time to Walk is an inspiring new audio walking experience on Apple Watch for Fitness+ subscribers, created to encourage users to walk more often and reap the benefits from one of the healthiest activities.
Time to Walk is an inspiring new audio walking experience on Apple Watch for Fitness+ subscribers, created to encourage users to walk more often and reap the benefits from one of the healthiest activities.

New features, improvements, and bug fixes in watchOS 7.3 include:

• Unity watch face — inspired by the colors of the Pan-African Flag, the shapes change throughout the day as you move creating a face that’s unique to you
• Time to Walk for Apple Fitness+ subscribers — an audio experience in the Workout app where guests share inspiring stories as you walk
• ECG app on Apple Watch Series 4 or later in Japan, Mayotte, Philippines, and Thailand
• Irregular heart rhythm notifications in Japan, Mayotte, Philippines, Taiwan, and Thailand
• Fix for an issue where Control Center and Notification Center may be unresponsive when Zoom is enabled

For information on the security content of Apple software updates, please visit this website:
https://support.apple.com/kb/HT201222

1 Comment

Reader Feedback

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Tags: