Apple TV+ renews ‘Tehran’ spy drama series for Season 2

Apple TV+ has renewed Israeli espionage thriller drama Tehran for a second season, the service’s first non-English language original series.

An Israeli Mossad agent infiltrates Iran. But when her mission goes wrong, there’s no way out. Watch Tehran on Apple TV+: https://apple.co/_Tehran.

Nellie Andreeva for Deadline:

Apple TV+ stepped in to co-produce with Israeli broadcaster Kan 11 Season 1 of Tehran, from Moshe Zonder and Omri Shenhar, and carry internationally the Israel-Iran spy thriller. Starting with Season 2, Tehran will be an Apple Original worldwide. In Israel, it will continue to air on Kan 11 as well as on Apple TV+. The renewal for the seres, produced by Alon Aranya, comes four months after Tehran‘s premiere on Apple TV+ to strong reviews. The complete first season of Tehran is now streaming as the first in a growing slate of Apple Originals from all over the world, including the recently launched Losing Alice, a neo-noir psychological thriller from creator, writer and director Sigal Avin, whose fourth episode premieres Friday.

MacDailyNews Take: A new espionage thriller from “Fauda” writer Moshe Zonder that tells the thrilling story of a Mossad agent who goes deep undercover on a dangerous mission in Tehran that places her and everyone around her in dire jeopardy.

The series is created by Moshe Zonder, Dana Eden and Maor Kohn, and directed by Daniel Syrkin. Omri Shenhar serves as writer alongside Zonder. The series is executive produced by Moshe Zonder, Dana Eden, Shula Spiegel, Alon Aranya, Julien Leroux, Peter Emerson and Eldad Koblenz; and produced by Donna and Shula Productions in association with Paper Plane Productions, with the participation of Cineflix Rights and Cosmote TV.

“Tehran” premiered globally on Apple TV+ with the first three episodes on September 25th, and new episodes will premiere weekly, every Friday.