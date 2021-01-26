Apple CEO Tim Cook to speak at CPDP 2021 EU data protection conference on Thursday

From January 27-29, the 14th annual Computers, Privacy and Data Protection Conference (CPDP2021) goes online-only due to COVID-19. Tim Cook will speak at the EU data protection conference CPDP on January 28, 2021. This year’s overarching theme “Enforcing Rights in a Changing World” asks how data protection and privacy are maintained post-pandemic.

Academics, lawyers, practitioners, policymakers, and industry leaders from all over the world gather online for CPDP 2021, the world-leading multidisciplinary/multi-stakeholder conference that offers the cutting edge in legal, regulatory, academic and technological development in privacy and data protection.

Macerkopf:

Tim Cook will speak at the EU data protection conference CPDP [on January 28, 2021]. Tim Cook’s speech… “A way to strengthen user selection and strengthen user trust in advertising” [begins] at 5:15 p.m. The following participants are also involved: • John Edwards, New Zealand Privacy Commissioner

• Marcel Kolaja, Vice President of the European Parliament

• Lucy Purdon, Policy Director, Privacy International

• Marshall Erwin, Chief Security Officer, Mozilla

• Jane Horvath, Senior Director for Privacy, Apple

Over the course of 3 days, CPDP 2021 will present more than 80 panels across 5 online stages with topics including Digital Services Act, data retention, digital sovereignty, automated decision-making in the public sector, workplace surveillance, data science and the COVID-19 pandemic, AI and discrimination, AI in Smart Cities and much more. CPDP will also feature a range of great pre- and side events which have us very excited, such as the CPDP art section that will show films, artist’s work and creative projects related to topics of privacy and data protection.

Computers, Privacy & Data Protection (CPDP) is a non-profit platform originally founded in 2007 by research groups from the Vrije Universiteit Brussel, the Université de Namur and Tilburg University. The platform was joined in the following years by the Institut National de Recherche en Informatique et en Automatique and the Fraunhofer Institut für System und Innovationsforschung and has now grown into a platform carried by 20 academic centers of excellence from the EU, the US and beyond. As a world-leading multidisciplinary conference CPDP offers the cutting edge in legal, regulatory, academic and technological development in privacy and data protection. Within an atmosphere of independence and mutual respect, CPDP gathers academics, lawyers, practitioners, policymakers, industry and civil society from all over the world in Brussels, offering them an arena to exchange ideas and discuss the latest emerging issues and trends. This unique multidisciplinary formula has served to make CPDP one of the leading data protection and privacy conferences in Europe and around the world. In 2021 CPDP will go fully online.

MacDailyNews Note: Tim Cook’s speech/discussion is expected to be carried live on the CPDPConferences YouTube channel here: https://www.youtube.com/c/CPDPConferences